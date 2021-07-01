No Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one case to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

Three previously reported cases have now been reclassified as under investigation pending a historical classification investigation. These involve a case from India reported on 26 June, a case from South Africa and another from India both reported on 28 June. These cases have now been removed from New Zealand’s COVID-19 tally.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 568 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,384.



New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 25 June Cambodia Singapore Day 3/routine test Auckland

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,673 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,673 total contacts, 2,583 or 97% of people have returned a negative result, and an increase of 78 negative test results since yesterday. An additional four people have had a swab and are awaiting a result, 19 people have been granted a clinical exemption, seven require no further action, and eight have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.

The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Wellington locations of interest

Following a visit to the capital by a Sydney traveller who tested positive on return to Australia, Wellingtonians and recent visitors to Wellington are urged to check the

locations of interest

of possible exposure from Saturday 19 June to Monday 21 June and follow the health advice.

People who have been at these locations of interest at the specified time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline (

0800 358 5453

) for advice on testing.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested or isolate if you were not at a location of interest, unless you have symptoms.

View details of

community-based testing centres in the Wellington region

or the full list of all testing services on

Healthpoint

.

Testing

We’d like to remind all New Zealanders that anyone who is symptomatic should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,296,650.

On Wednesday, 7,775 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 7,732.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has this week been processing about 400 tests a day.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,882,517.

Poster scans have reached 295,779,691 and users have created 11,481,140 manual diary entries.

There have been 803,877 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

The NZ COVID Tracer App can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

