News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dermatologist Performed Surgery On Old Scar Instead Of Skin Cancer

Monday, 5 July 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a dermatologist in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in his care of a woman undergoing surgery for skin cancer.

The woman, aged in her forties at the time of events, was referred to the dermatologist after a lesion was identified on the left-side of her forehead. It was confirmed to be a basal cell carcinoma lesion and the woman underwent Mohs surgery (a precise surgical technique to treat skin cancer).

Around 24 hours after the surgery, when the woman’s dressings were being changed, it was discovered that the dermatologist had performed the surgery at the incorrect site - on an old chickenpox scar above the actual confirmed lesion.

Before the surgery, the dermatologist had assessed the woman’s forehead and identified what appeared to be the lesion. However, he had failed to confirm the site with the patient by holding a mirror or reviewing the previous photograph of the skin cancer site.

"This report highlights the basic requirement of undertaking appropriate checks to ensure surgery is performed at the correct site," said Ms Wall.

"By failing to confirm the site of surgery correctly and subsequently performing the surgery at the wrong site, the dermatologist failed to provide the woman with an appropriate standard of care."

The Deputy Commissioner considered that the events in this case were an individual error and are not indicative of wider systemic or organisational issues at the dermatology clinic.

Ms Wall acknowledged that changes have been made to both the dermatologist’s and the dermatology clinic’s practice, and an apology letter had been sent by the dermatologist to the woman.

She recommended that the dermatologist arrange for an audit of the next three months of the Mohs surgeries he performs, to ensure that new additions to the consent form and intra-operative theatre record are being used.

The full report on case 18HDC02251 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 