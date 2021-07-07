Visiting Restricted At Hawke’s Bay Hospital Due To RSV

Hawke’s Bay Hospital has restricted visiting to its maternity unit, children’s ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), Emergency Department (ED) and Intensive Care Unit to help prevent further spread of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) to very vulnerable newborn babies and sick children.

Medical director whānau and community’s Dr Philip Moore said no visitors, other than parents and main caregivers, would be able to visit Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s maternity units; Waioha and Ata Rangi or Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and the children’s ward to help protect newborn babies and sick children from catching it.

All visitors in these areas would be asked to wear a mask and other protective clothing if required.

Dr Moore said RSV was very contagious and caused severe and life-threatening illness in babies and sick children.

“I have not seen the numbers of sick children needing hospital care, like this, in all my 28 years as a paediatrician in Hawke’s Bay. There are currently five babies and small children in Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and the children’s ward has a number of children needing oxygen support to help them breathe,” he said.

“ It’s very important that parents and caregivers keep children warm and at home and away from other children if they were sick. Children who had younger siblings or babies at home should be kept away from school, kindergarten, early childcare centres and kōhanga reo where possible.

“ The hand-washing, self-isolation and social distancing families followed so well during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown are a good guide to the care we need to control this RSV outbreak”

Dr Moore said pauses with breathing can be a symptom of severe RSV illness in babies and signs of this, especially in the very young, meant they should be seen by a doctor urgently.

Other signs of when to seek medical attention urgently:

Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s ED and ICU units were both extremely busy, mostly due to the influx of sick children needing urgent care. People presenting to ED with minor illnesses and injuries could expect to wait for some time as staff cared for those needing urgent care.

These areas would also be restricting visiting:

Note to EDITORS:

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial (sin-city-al) virus (RSV) is a common virus that causes respiratory infections and is a frequent cause of the common cold.

RSV can affect people of all ages. Most cases of RSV are mild and can be treated with rest at home. Most children aged under two years have been infected by RSV at some stage, and it is possible to get RSV over and over again. It can occasionally cause more serious infection in young or premature infants. It is more common in the winter months.

What are the signs and symptoms?

After exposure to the virus, symptoms may develop around five days later. RSV in children is normally associated with mild to moderate cold-like symptoms, which generally last between eight and 15 days.

RSV is a common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year old.

How is RSV spread?

RSV spreads either via direct contact (e.g. hands that have been sneezed on and not washed) or by being coughed or sneezed on by someone who has the infection. RSV is very contagious and can live on surfaces for several hours, and on unwashed hands for 30–60 minutes.

It can be difficult to stop the spread of RSV; however, practicing good hygiene will help avoid passing any virus onto others. Children with RSV are usually infectious (able to pass the virus onto others) for eight days from the start of their symptoms.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent RSV, and no specific treatment other than supportive care while the immune system controls the virus.

• Avoid exposure. If you are feeling unwell with symptoms that resemble a cold or flu (e.g. runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches) please discuss with staff before visiting the unit.

• Wash your hands frequently. Teach your family the importance of hand-washing. Alcohol gel is effective at killing the virus on hands.

• Keep things clean. Make sure kitchen and bathroom countertops are clean. Discard used tissues right away.

• Don't share drinking glasses with others. Use your own glass or disposable cups when you or someone else is sick. Label each person's cup.

• Don't smoke. Babies who are exposed to tobacco smoke have a higher risk of getting RSV and potentially more-severe symptoms. If you do smoke, never do so inside the house or car.

© Scoop Media

