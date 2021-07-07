News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Spike In Respiratory Virsuses Prompts Public Health Reminder

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB is reminding parents and whānau to exercise public health measures following a recent spike in the spread of respiratory illnesses in the MidCentral region.

As is the case throughout New Zealand, MidCentral DHB is experiencing a significant increase in the number of babies and children presenting to our facilities with respiratory illnesses, which includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

MidCentral DHB Healthy Women, Children and Youth Clinical Executive and Paediatrician Dr Jeff Brown said a number of these children were in high dependency care and the Child Assessment Unit had been repurposed with inpatient beds and cots to manage the additional demand.

Palmerston North Hospital was admitting between 10 to 20 babies and children each day with respiratory illnesses, which included RSV, Dr Brown said.

RSV infection is a common virus and many children experience it before their second birthday. In many cases, the symptoms are similar to a cold and can be treated at home. However, some young children become seriously ill and require hospital care.

“Each day we are also seeing similar numbers presenting with childhood respiratory illnesses but who do not need to be admitted,” Dr Brown said.

“We urge whānau and guardians to keep children at home if they are unwell with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, and also diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Children who develop respiratory symptoms at early childhood education centres should be isolated immediately and picked up by a parent/caregiver as soon as possible.”

To limit the spread of the virus, Dr Brown said centres and whānau were reminded to continue practicing good hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing where possible, and cover coughs and sneezes.

“We encourage centres to report any suspected outbreaks of respiratory illness to our Public Health team.

“To protect our hospital patients, we are asking siblings or whānau aged 14 years or under, or anyone with a respiratory condition, to avoid visiting the Children’s Ward or the Children’s Outpatient Clinic at this time. Children with clinic appointments should still attend.”

We also ask there is no more than two visitors per patient to MidCentral DHB facilities at any one time.

To find more about the RSV virus, visit the Health Navigator New Zealand webpage on RSV and Bronchiolitis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 