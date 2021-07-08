News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

College Of Midwives Throws Support Behind Petition

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

“Women’s birth experiences have an impact beyond the act of giving birth. The care they receive has an influence over the following weeks, months and even years, as they and their whānau adapt to life as new parents.”

That’s what Alison Eddy, CEO of the New Zealand College of Midwives, believes is under-recognised within the wider context of maternity service provision in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Having a baby, becoming a family is a formative time in our lives. As well as high quality clinical care, women and whānau need to have the emotional, psychological and cultural aspects of their wellbeing nurtured. Our maternity service has the potential to be fully responsive to all of these needs, but when the service is under pressure, it is stretched to its limits,”” she says.

The issues highlighted in *Kirsten Van Newtown’s petition demonstrate that currently, maternity services are struggling to provide holistic care and are limited to only addressing clinical concerns, leaving women with unmet needs and utilising only one aspect of midwives skills and knowledge.

“Sadly, the issues that the petition has raised have not happened overnight. Midwives have been raising concerns around under resourced maternity services for years,” says Ms Eddy. “We have the solutions and have presented them time and again. Politicians should listen to the voices of women – they are telling us what they need from our maternity services – we should all be paying attention.”

“We have a world-leading maternity system; many countries around the word uphold our maternity system and the continuity-of-care model, integrated within the wider health system as the ‘gold standard’, and are in fact trying to implement something very similar in their countries. When our model is well resourced, it meets the needs of women. It is not our model of care that is the problem, it’s the appropriate resourcing that urgently needs addressing.”

The College says midwives are the backbone of the maternity service and they must be better resourced to keep doing what they are trained and educated to do for New Zealand women and their babies. Alison Eddy adds that although the maternity service is under huge pressure, there are more midwives with annual practicing certificates than ever before.

“We need to ask ourselves why midwives are not working in our system, and what needs to be done to attract and retain them.” As the petition identifies, intermittent and stop-gap funding which does not appropriately address the pressures on the maternity service is not the answer. The worsening situation within the service is indicative of that and the question must be asked: How many more women and whānau are to be subject to experiences like Kirsten’s, before someone will listen?” says Ms Eddy.

*Ref: https://thespinoff.co.nz/society/25-02-2021/our-maternity-sector-is-at-crisis-point/ Having a baby a crucially important time in women’s lives

 

The case for midwifery: the potential of midwives for improving quality of care (World Health Organisation)

· 83% of all maternal deaths, stillbirths and newborn deaths could be prevented with the full package of midwifery care (including family planning);

· 62% of effective practices within the scope of midwifery show the importance of optimising the normal processes of childbirth and early life, and empowering women to care for themselves and their families;

· 56 maternal and neonatal outcomes were found to be improved through midwifery practice and philosophy of care;

· 87% of service needs can be delivered by midwives, when educated to international standards;

· 82% reduction in maternal mortality possible with universal midwifery coverage;

· Midwifery is associated with more efficient use of resources and improved outcomes when provided by midwives who are educated, trained, licenced and regulated in international standards. Midwifery is a ‘best buy’ investment:

· Midwifery is associated with reduced maternal and neonatal morbidity, reduced interventions in labour, improved psycho-social outcomes and increased birth spacing and contraceptive use;

· Community based midwives have been found to rank positively for economy, efficiency and effectiveness;

· Midwifery should be considered a core part of universal health coverage. Quality midwifery care is central to achieving national and global priorities and securing the rights of women and newborn infants;

· Quality relates to the right for women and newborns to the highest standard of health and is synonymous with women-centred care. Providing quality care is most efficient through midwifery care for all childbearing women;

· There were no adverse outcomes associated with midwife-led care but significant benefits, thus it is recommended that all women should be offered midwife-led continuity models of care;

· Case loading midwifery care is safe and cost effective;

· Midwives have the potential to provide excellent quality of care but socio-cultural, economic and professional barriers must be overcome to allow them to practice to their full potential.

Continuity of Midwifery Care and outcomes – a synopsis

Internationally, there is increasing recognition that continuity of midwifery care is best practice for all pregnant women. The evidence is clear that there are numerous health benefits for women and babies and the cost of continuity of midwifery care is significantly less than that of standard care.

Continuity of care midwifery care is defined as where the midwife is the lead maternity professional who plans, organises and provides maternity care from the time of confirmation of pregnancy through labour and birth and into the postnatal period.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 