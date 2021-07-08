News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Patience Running Thin On Mental Health Upgrades

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora says patients and staff will be disappointed that an inquiry into progress on planned new mental health services has been knocked off the political agenda.

Government MPs on Parliament’s health select committee have blocked a National Party proposal for an inquiry into the delay in providing 15 new mental health inpatient facilities which would aim to accelerate progress and assess design standards.

In its recent report, What Price Mental Health? ASMS found that DHBs frequently exceed 100% occupancy levels for mental health inpatient beds, and the number of inpatient beds per population has fallen by nearly 10% in the past five years despite rising demand.

“These units are often so crowded they are unsafe for staff and patients,” says ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton.

“So many of our mental health facilities are inappropriate and not fit-for-purpose. People can’t get well in these environments, and psychiatrists repeatedly tell us that their working conditions are incredibly stressful and demoralising.”

Sarah Dalton says patience is running thin over continued promises of new or improved facilities and while the problems escalate, the system stands still.

“Whether an inquiry into the delays would make a tangible difference is hard to know, but any cross-party political initiative aimed at delivering progress would have been welcome,” Sarah Dalton says.

Addressing short staffing is also a key priority for action as mental health units struggle with desperate staffing gaps.

“With the demand for mental health services growing exponentially, we urgently need to undertake some proper workforce planning across all areas of mental health”.

“These issues require cooperation in Parliament and cross-party agreement and commitment to addressing them,” Sarah Dalton says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 