Lifesaving Insights With Opening Of New Wellington Pacific Radiology Clinic

Lifesaving insights : Pacific Radiology’s new Wakefield clinic opens this week with world-class MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Fluoroscopy and X-Ray imaging technology.

Pacific Radiology, NZ-leading specialists in diagnostic imaging and imaging-guided interventional procedures, is delighted to announce the opening of their brand new clinic at the new Wakefield Specialist Medical Centre, 99 Rintoul St, Newtown.

Two years in the making, the new purpose-built clinic replaces the longstanding branch at the Wakefield Hospital site in Newtown, and includes the latest in cutting-edge equipment and technology.

This new clinic offers Wellington and regional healthcare referrers with access to the very latest in diagnostic imaging and interventional services.

Dr Ian Best, Pacific Radiology’s Managing Radiologist for Wellington Manawatu, highlights Pacific Radiology’s commitment to supporting local health-care needs through expanded services and state-of-the-art imaging equipment.

"This new Wakefield branch demonstrates Pacific Radiology’s long-term commitment to patients and referrers in the Wellington region. Our new high end 3T MRI, advanced CT (including cardiac CT) and other modalities will provide excellent quality imaging and service for our patients. Our new x-ray machine in this branch is the first of its kind in New Zealand and only the second installed in the southern hemisphere. We are excited to welcome patients to our new branch, having received great feedback from our early MRI patients in the past couple of weeks. It’s also excellent to be working in a safe base-isolated building."

Pacific Radiology are well-known for a strong range of subspecialist radiologists serving the patients and referrers of the Wellington Manawatu region. The new branch also has a multidisciplinary meeting room for referrer meetings locally and Zoom for referrers and colleagues further afield.

The new 3T MRI scanner is world-class technology and will be great for a wide variety of cancer assessments including prostate cancer. The machine also produces high quality musculoskeletal imaging for sports injuries. New technology makes many sequences quieter than previous generations of MRI scanners.

The new CT scanner has advanced cardiovascular imaging capability, including fantastic high-resolution assessment of coronary arteries in the heart, and for arteries in the brain including assessing for cerebral aneurysms and post-op assessment of treated aneurysms and other vascular malformations. The CT also has advanced biopsy and injection guidance options.

Features of the new Wakefield clinic include :

-Brand new X-Ray technology - first of its kind in New Zealand and only second in the southern hemisphere. Includes full length spine and leg x-ray imaging.

-3D breast imaging with tomosynthesis for both screening and diagnostic purposes

-Increased patient comfort with wide-bore MRI and CT machines

The full range of services at the Wakefield clinic includes MRI, CT, Interventional, Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound including MSK and Obstetrics and Xray services.

The new clinic, located at Wakefield Specilaist Medical Centre, 99 Rintoul Street, Newtown, Wellington is open Monday to Friday, 8.00am to 5.00pm.

Additional Facts for Media

About Pacific Radiology

-Pacific Radiology is New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider of specialist radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional services with more than 800 staff employed across 47branches nationwide.

-Supported by its shareholding radiologists, Pacific Radiology aims to bring its purpose - world-class radiology, delivered locally - to life for patients, staff, business partners and all its communities around New Zealand.

-"Our resounding commitment to delivering world-class radiology, locally means we will continue to invest in our people, leading-edge clinical technology, research and community initiatives for the benefit of future generations."

Terry McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Pacific Radiology.

