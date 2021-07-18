News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Community Cases; 10 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In 2 Days, 2 Historical Cases, Playa Zahara Update

Sunday, 18 July 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 10 cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday. This includes three of the four Viking Bay mariners who remain aboard the ship which is quarantined at Queens Wharf in Wellington. Welfare and health checks are being carried out daily, and plans are in place should any of them become unwell.

There are a further two cases to report which are deemed historical and not considered infectious. A further case from India reported on Friday as historical has now been reclassified as under investigation and has been removed from New Zealand’s tally at this stage.

Fourteen previously reported case have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 45.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 99 historical cases, out of a total of 641 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,458.


Playa Zahara Update
The fishing ship Playa Zahara arrived into Lyttelton Port this morning and is now secured at a quarantine berth within the port exclusion zone. This means it is in an area that is not accessible by the public.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low.

Testing carried out at Port Taranaki on 13 July found 16 of the 18 crew members positive for COVID-19. All crew members will be retested today.

In accordance with the plan developed by Canterbury DHB’s public health team and the Government cross agency team, five of the crew members will isolate aboard the fishing vessel and the remainder will be transported to managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch.

Welfare and health checks will be conducted on the crew remaining aboard the vessel and plans are in place should any of them become unwell. Customs will maintain a presence at the port throughout the operation.

Update on the situation in Victoria
New Zealand public health officials are closely monitoring the situation in Victoria where there has been a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Anyone who was in Victoria since 8 July is encouraged to keep checking the Victoria Health website (https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites) for locations of interest which continue to be announced.

People who have been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.


New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
12 JulyFijiDirectDay 3/contact of a caseAuckland
15 JulySouth AfricaQatarDay 1/routine testAuckland
15 JulySouth AfricaQatarDay 1/routine testAuckland
12 JulyMarinerViking BaySurveillance testingQueens Wharf
12 JulyMarinerViking BaySurveillance testingQueens Wharf
12 JulyMarinerViking BaySurveillance testingQueens Wharf
12 JulyFijiDirectDay 3/routine testAuckland
12 JulyFijiDirectDay 3/routine testAuckland
13 JulyFull travel history not yet obtainedFull travel history not yet obtainedDay 3/routine testAuckland
13 JulyFull travel history not yet obtainedFull travel history not yet obtainedDay 3/routine testAuckland

Historical cases

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
27 November*PhilippinesFull itinerary unknownDay 3/routine testHamilton
26 JuneIndiaSerbia and United Arab EmiratesDay 0/routine testHamilton

* As this case was reported last year, it doesn’t appear in total reported figures since January.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,397,849.

On Saturday, 4,436 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,692.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,899,806 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 307,515,212 and users have created 11,995,246 manual diary entries.

There have been 623,035 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 