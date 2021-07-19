News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Ensuring Supply Of Prednisolone To Treat Children With RSV

Monday, 19 July 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac is working hard to ensure ongoing supply of a critical medicine used to treat RSV, following the outbreak of the respiratory virus in our communities.

“Prednisolone is a steroid medication used to treat multiple conditions, including RSV,” says Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams. “In the last month there has been a significant increase in the use of the oral liquid form, which is generally used by children, as a result of the RSV outbreak”.

The average monthly demand for prednisolone oral liquid over the last 12 months has been around 8,500 bottles, but during June, the number of bottles ordered by our community and hospital pharmacies almost doubled to 15,500, sending New Zealand’s supply of the medicine critically low.

Children hospitalised with RSV would not be impacted by any shortage because they have access to alternative treatments, but for children in the community with RSV, there was concern their pharmacies would not be able to access the medicine.

“Knowing the importance of our children being able to get prednisolone oral liquid to help them fight RSV, we worked with our supplier to ensure the stock we were already expecting into New Zealand could be accessed quickly,” says Ms Williams. “We also sought and received critical support from MFAT, Customs and the Port of Auckland to ensure this medicine would be available in pharmacies as soon as possible. Stock was released to wholesalers on Thursday last week and was available to pharmacies to order from Friday.

“We know pharmacies may go through this new stock quickly too, so Pharmac is working with the supplier to airfreight the next order to New Zealand before the end of this month. The supplier has also increased the amount being brought in monthly, so we have enough of this medicine, now and in the future.

“We are doing our bit to safeguard the supply of medicines we fund for all New Zealanders,” says Ms Williams.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 