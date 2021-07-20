News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pause To Quarantine Free Travel From South Australia To New Zealand

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 7:59 pm
Press Release: Minister For COVID-19 Response

Quarantine Free Travel from South Australia to New Zealand will be paused from 11.59pm (NZT) tonight, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

However, people currently in the state who ordinarily live in New Zealand will be able to return on “managed return” flights starting with the next available flight, and are encouraged to do so, Chris Hipkins said.

A negative pre departure test taken within 72 hours of flying will be required for eligible passengers. They will also need to complete a health declaration confirming they have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

A stay in MIQ will not be required.

“The decision is based on public health advice from New Zealand officials and follows South Australia’s announcement this afternoon that it would go into lockdown for seven days from 6pm tonight," Chris Hipkins said.

“The pause will run for seven days, to 27 July, to coincide with the timing of the lockdown and will be reviewed on that day.

“We acknowledge this will be disruptive for travellers and organisations.

“However, given the current uncertainty and our consistently cautious approach to prevent COVID-19 from entering the New Zealand community, we are confident it is the right approach.

“The pause means people cannot travel to New Zealand from South Australia after 6pm tonight for the duration of the pause unless they are normally resident here and wish to return.

“We encourage people in this category to consider the option that is available to them over the next seven days.”

Queensland

At this stage, there is no change to QFT for Queensland.

For more information, visit Unite Against COVID-19: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/

