Recall To Manage Listeria In Selected LSG Sky Chefs Products

LSG Sky Chefs New Zealand Ltd is recalling specific batches of selected salads, sandwiches and wraps, products sold at selected supermarkets, retail outlets and petrol stations throughout New Zealand due to the possible presence of Listeria bacteria.

Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

The listed products and brands with use by dates inclusive of 19/07/2021, 21/07/2021, 22/07/2021 and 23/07/2021 are affected by this recall:

Naturezone brand Sweet Chilli Chicken & Asian Slaw Premium Sandwich

Naturezone brand Chicken Schnitzel Premium Sandwich

Naturezone brand Chicken Schnitzel Salad Wrap

Sweet Chilli Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Peri Peri Sandwich

Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Noodle Salads

Wild Bean Café brand Raw Vegetable Salads

Starbucks brand Peri Peri Chicken Pide.

More information including the use by dates, affected products, retail outlets can be found here.

New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services, Melinda Sando, says customers should check the date marking printed on the packaging for the affected dates.

It is important for consumers to check the product names and use by dates as not all products are affected.

People who have purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and the frail and elderly.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Sando.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.

No other products from these brands are affected by this recall. The products have not been exported.

For more information about Listeria and prevention visit:

