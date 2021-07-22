News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Haruru Falls Rongoā Practitioners Inspired To Build A Space For Healing And Wellbeing

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Rongoā Māori practitioners Mini and Ualesi Vaega spent two years building a space for wānanga, healing, and wellbeing.

Rongoā Māori practitioners Mini and Ualesi Vaega

The couple noticed that tohunga travelling to the area needed a place to rest before continuing their work. Then were inspired by a vision and design for a Rongoā clinic and told if they built it, people would come. Which they did, and it has continued to grow.

The view from the whare looks over the Waitangi River’s mouth, which Ualesi said is fitting considering its history.

“The purpose of this whare is for healing and wānanga, and we know that during the early colonial years, this land hosted many wānanga where hapū leaders would gather to share, to learn, and plan.”

With wooden beams cut from trees from the land, the bricks handmade from clay, or the carefully considered location of crystals under the floorboards, the whare serves as a calm and healing space for anyone who needs care.

“The word whakarongo means to listen, but within that word is rongo, which means peace. When we slow down and take time to really listen to our bodies, our environment and our spirits, we can be guided to find peace,” affirmed Ualesi, reflecting on the busyness of our lives and the need for spaces that allow us to slow down and listen.

Minni shared that truly and deeply listening is an act of reclaiming the power to heal ourselves.

“We are more than just our physical bodies. We are spiritual beings, and we are energy. Rongoā is not about treating symptoms. It’s about a complete way of living.”

Minni and Ualesi’s Rongoā clinic is open to the community at the Haruru Falls Clinic on Thursdays between 9am-3pm. It is delivered by the Taonga Hauora Trust in collaboration with the Northland DHB funded Rongoā pilot.

“The call to include Rongoā as a treatment avenue came from whānau right across Te Tai Tokerau. This initiative was driven by the people, co-designed with local Rongoā experts, and backed by the Northland DHB. We are thrilled to be supporting the vision whānau have for their health and wellbeing,” said Viv Beazley, Northland DHB.

To make a booking, email minualesi@gmail.com.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 