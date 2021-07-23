No Community Cases; 19 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case; Mariners Updates



There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 19 positive cases – all of whom are mariners in isolation – and one historical case of COVID-19 to report today in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 101 historical cases, out of a total of 682 cases.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 80.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,499.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 13 July* Mariner Playa Zahara Surveillance testing Christchurch 13 July** Mariner Playa Zahara Surveillance testing Lyttleton Port – Lyttleton 18 July*** Mariner MS Mattina Surveillance testing South Port – Bluff

*This refers to 11 positive cases detected in surveillance testing of mariners who arrived in Lyttleton on the Playa Zahara vessel on 13 July 2021. These cases were previously reported under investigation and are now deemed current cases.

**This refers to five positive cases detected in surveillance testing of mariners who arrived in Lyttleton on the Playa Zahara vessel on 13 July 2021. These cases were previously reported under investigation and are now deemed current cases.

***This refers to three positive cases detected in surveillance testing of mariners who arrived in Bluff on the MS Mattina vessel on 18 July 2021.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 19 July United States of America Direct flight Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Mattina

Health and border authorities continue to manage the situation around the Mattina.

The health and welfare of the crew are being overseen by Southern DHB’s Medical Officers of Health, who are working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

Last night, we

confirmed the results

of whole genome sequencing from nine crew members of the Mattina, showing they have the Delta variant of COVID-19. This morning, the Ministry can confirm that a further three crew members onboard have tested positive for COVID-19. In total onboard the Mattina, there are now 15 positive COVID-19 cases.

As we have indicated in earlier updates, all crew who have tested positive will remain quarantined on board the vessel at this time, where they will maintain the minimum functions at the port. They will not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

Three crew members, including the ship’s captain, who have all tested negative for COVID-19, have been safely transported to onshore facilities, under the same strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, regularly used to transport people arriving from overseas to MIQ facilities.

The captain on the ship was safely transported last night to a secure DHB-provided facility to isolate.

Two of the other crew members are being transported to a Christchurch-based quarantine facility today.

These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community. In both instances, the public health risk to the community has been deemed low.

Further information is in the Ministry’s last update here:

https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/media-releases/whole-genome-sequencing-initial-mattina-crew-members-indicates-delta

Playa Zahara

Daily health and welfare checks are continuing for all crew members who remain onboard the Playa Zahara in quarantine in Lyttelton.

The 16 previously reported cases from the Playa Zahara, previously under investigation, have now been formally included in today’s case tally, as they have been deemed current cases.

Viking Bay

Four crew members remain in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low.

The remaining 16 crew members remain in quarantine in a Wellington quarantine facility onshore, with plans underway for those crew members who have completed their required 14 days of isolation to leave managed isolation.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,426,356.

On Thursday, 6,441 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,734.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,903,866 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 310,566,817 and users have created 12,135,978 manual diary entries.

There have been 623,783 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

While we are currently in Alert Level 1, remember that doesn’t mean Alert Level none. Please continue to do everything possible to keep New Zealand free from COVID-19, such as keeping track of where you have been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

© Scoop Media

