News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Community Cases; 3 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 2 Historical Cases; Taranaki Wastewater Update

Saturday, 24 July 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three positive cases and two historical case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 103 historical cases, out of a total of 687 cases.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 75.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,504.

Taranaki Wastewater

The two positive wastewater results detected in Taranaki earlier this week (20 and 22 July) could be due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, or could signal undetected cases in the community.

In order to determine whether there are any undetected cases the Ministry is recommending anyone in Taranaki, or who has visited recently, and who has symptoms to get tested.

Additional testing capacity has been stood up in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

The Ministry is recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, to also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

People who have recently been in Australia should continue to check the State websites for locations of interest as new locations of interest continue to be identified.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test.

For Taranaki testing locations please visit https://www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/public.shtml

For a list of all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

ESR undertakes regular wastewater testing across the country, as an additional surveillance tool in the fight against COVID-19. Results are expected Monday from further wastewater sampling carried out today in Taranaki.

While the mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, in New Plymouth, the dates of their brief visits, and the activity of the crew, do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections.

Additional testing is being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses, who have been in possible contact with the mariners. All test results to date are negative with two results pending. 
New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
11 July*PhilippinesAustraliaDay 12 / routineAuckland
19 JulyMexicoUSADay 3 / routineAuckland
21 July**RussiaSingaporeDay 0 / routineChristchurch
21 July**RussiaSingaporeDay 0 / routineChristchurch
22 JulyUKQatarDay 1 / routineAuckland

* Day 12 cases are routinely investigated as a check against possible transmission within the facility

** Cases 3 and 4 are historical and travelling in the same bubble.

Mattina

Health and border authorities continue to manage the situation around the Mattina.

The health and welfare of the crew are being overseen by Southern DHB’s Medical Officers of Health, who are working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

There are 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Five crew, who have tested negative, have been transferred to managed isolation facilities onshore, the remainder remain isolated on board the vessel at this time, where they will maintain the minimum functions at the port.

They will not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community. In both instances, the public health risk to the community has has been deemed low.

Playa Zahara

Daily health and welfare checks are continuing for all crew members who remain onboard the Playa Zahara in quarantine in Lyttelton.

Viking Bay

Four crew members remain in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low.

The remaining 16 crew members remain in isolation in a Wellington managed facility onshore.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,433,375.

On Friday, 7,019 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,852.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,904,655 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 311,206,377 and users have created 12,164,757 manual diary entries.

There have been 638,580 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

While we are currently in Alert Level 1, remember that doesn’t mean Alert Level none.

Please continue to do everything possible to keep New Zealand free from COVID-19, such as keeping track of where you have been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 