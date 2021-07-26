News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Cure-a-Country’ Viral Hepatitis Elimination

Monday, 26 July 2021, 7:09 am
Press Release: Global Health New Zealand

Niue leads the world with the first hepatitis B and C population screen

Global Health New Zealand (GHNZ) announces a milestone in the implementation of the first Pacific “Cure-a-Country” viral hepatitis elimination project.

The Niue Ministry of Social Services Health Department has not only achieved an outstanding and efficient Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with 98.6% now having received two doses of vaccine; they have have simultaneously rapid tested 90% of those over 18 for viral hepatitis.

This is a world first in viral hepatitis elimination. The World Health Organisation has set the global target of 2030 for that; with this milestone Niue is on track to be the first nation to reach that target.

"My warmest congratulations to the government and Public Health Team in Niue. To leverage their outstanding vaccine rollout as an opportunity to do hepatitis screening, at the same time, is also a world first and sets a wonderful example of what can be done" - Professor Michael Schultz, Head of Department Medicine, Otago University and President, New Zealand Society of Gastroenterology.

GHNZ project Director Hazel Heal says special mention must be made of Director of Social Services Mrs Gaylene Tasmania, Acting Director of Health Dr Edgar Akau’ola, Director of Public Health Grizelda Mokoia and her team, and Andy Manu from laboratory services for their wonderful leadership, enthusiasm and work. Their example now becomes a model for all the Pacific and beyond.

The screening revealed Niue has a very low prevalence of viral hepatitis. The global average is 7%. In Niue, only 1% of the 840 tested were found to be positive. Those eight people are now being connected to ongoing care and medication.

GHNZ project advisor, and world leading hepatitis researcher Professor Ed Gane from Auckland Liver Unit has congratulated Niue’s Public Health Department:

“Congratulations Dr Eddie, for achieving the first national screening programme for both HBV and HCV, under the shadow of the pandemic. Your population’s very low number of infections is evidence of the high rate of hepatitis B immunisations, which seems to be echoed by your wonderful COVID vaccination uptake”.

The elimination project is funded by philanthropic donations sourced through Edmund Hillary Fellows. Further donations are now being sought for the next country project.

Niue Public Health Officer Ashleigh Pihigia prepares 800 research questionnaires for posting to Professor Michael Schultz at the Otago School of Medicine July 23 2021 Photo: Grizelda Mokoia.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Global Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 