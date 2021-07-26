News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

At Risk Kiwis Urged To Get Tested On World Hepatitis Day This Week

Monday, 26 July 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Pop-up hepatitis C testing clinics are being set up across Aotearoa New Zealand on World Hepatitis Day this Wednesday to make it quick and easy for at risk Kiwis to get tested for the virus.

Around 45,000 New Zealanders are living with hepatitis C. However, due to symptoms often not appearing for many years, half of them may be unaware they have it.

The Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver and can lead to cancer.

“The virus is a major public health threat in New Zealand. Around 1,000 people contract hepatitis C every year and 200 people die from it. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver transplantation in New Zealand and the second leading cause of liver cancer (behind hepatitis B).

“There is now a highly effective treatment that can cure up to 98% of those with chronic hepatitis C, but to achieve elimination we must ensure that everyone who has the virus is diagnosed so they can receive this treatment.

“At risk people include those who have ever injected drugs, received a tattoo or body piercing using un-sterile equipment, received medical treatment in a high-risk country, had a blood transfusion before 1992 or been born to a mother with hepatitis C.”

World Hepatitis Day will also see the launch of the National Hepatitis C Action Plan for Aotearoa New Zealand which focuses on awareness raising, prevention, testing and treatment of hepatitis C.

The Action Plan will be published on the Ministry of Health website on World Hepatitis Day – 28 July 2021.

Pop-up clinics
Refer to the Ministry’s website for details of the pup-up testing clinics which will be open from Wednesday.

Anyone who is at risk can also arrange a test through their GP.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 