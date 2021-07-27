News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand First Hepatitis C Test And Treat Service In Community Pharmacies

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

In a New Zealand first, and coinciding with World Hepatitis Day, a new free* Test and Treat programme for New Zealanders with hepatitis C infection is being launched in community pharmacies across the Northern Region. Testing and treatment will be easier and more accessible than ever before.

This innovative initiative sees selected pharmacies in Northland and Auckland able to provide both a quick finger prick test for hepatitis C virus infection, and also to provide safe and effective treatment for those who test positive. There is no appointment or prescription needed.

Hepatitis C is a common cause of liver disease and can cause liver cancer.

Ed Gane, Hepatologist and Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, says “early detection and treatment of hepatitis C saves lives. I encourage anyone with current or past risk factors for hepatitis C exposure to get tested at his or her general practice or local pharmacy.”

Dr Catherine Jackson, Medical Officer of Health at Northland DHB says “testing in pharmacy helps people find out easily that they have hepatitis C, and now we have made it even easier to get treated with treatment available both from the pharmacist or from your GP.”

Jilly Williams, award-winning pharmacist from Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe adds: “overseas research has found that increasing access to testing and treatment through the pharmacist increases the number of people who get treated and therefore cured. We are pleased to be able to help New Zealand and our community get rid of hepatitis C through the Pharmacy Test and Treat programme.”

Testing and treatment in the pharmacy is free for New Zealand residents, with test results in just five minutes. The treatment is just a short course of tablets for eight weeks for most people. Treatment is over 98 percent effective in curing hepatitis C.

*Free for NZ residents. Pharmacists can now treat most people with hep C. Test results in just five (5) minutes.


There will be 13 pharmacies in Northland and 51 pharmacies in the Auckland region offering this service.

Background

  • Around 40,000 New Zealanders are living with hepatitis C. However, due to symptoms often not appearing for many years, half of them are unaware they have it.
  • Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver and can lead to cancer.
  • The virus is a major public health threat in New Zealand. Around 500 people contract hepatitis C every year and 150 people die from it.
  • New Zealand has a goal to eliminate hepatitis C by 2030.
  • While there is now a highly effective treatment that can cure up to 98 percent of those with hepatitis C, to achieve elimination we must ensure that everyone who has the virus is diagnosed so they can receive this treatment.
  • At risk people include those who have received a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment, had a blood transfusion before 1992, ever injected drugs, been in prison, received medical treatment in a high-risk country, or been born to a mother with hepatitis C.
  • World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday 28 July will also see the launch of the National Hepatitis C Action Plan for Aotearoa New Zealand. The Action Plan sets out how New Zealand will eliminate hepatitis C as a major public health threat by 2030.
  • Pharmacies providing this service in Northland are listed here.

Media Event

Date: 28 July, 2021

Venue: Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe - 34 Broadway, Kaikohe

Time: 11.30am

Spokespersons:

Pharmacist Jilly Williams, Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe, 34 Broadway, Kaikohe

Dr Catherine Jackson Medical Officer of Health, Northland District Health Board

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 