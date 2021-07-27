News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

$5mill Grant An Iwi First To Drive Better Healthoutcomes For Māori

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: Whakauae Research Services

Whakauae Research Services has received $5 million from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC) for a five-year programme to build knowledge on what is needed for better health outcomes for Māori and therefore Aotearoa.

It’s the first time Whakauae, which was established by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hauiti (Iwi o Rangitīkei rohe) in 2005, has applied for HRC’s programme grant. It’s also the first time the programme fund has been awarded to an iwi-owned health research centre.

Whakauae Research Centre Director Amohia Boulton says the research is critical to effect the changes needed to improve health outcomes for Māori. The aim is to release findings throughout the course of the programme, so evidence can be used to inform policy and strategy work happening now in the health sector.

“Equity is a right enshrined within Te Tiriti o Waitangi, however, Māori do not get to exercise rangatiratanga over the most fundamental of human rights – their health and wellbeing.

“This programme seeks to fundamentally challenge the way the health system works – or doesn’t work – for Māori.

“We must develop and lead our own solutions if we are to realise the aspirations of our tupuna to flourish as Māori. This means building and testing our knowledge and what that looks like in the current context.”

The programme takes a collaborative approach with multi-disciplinary teams from University, community and Iwi working together to achieve four key aronga or objectives. Each objective has its own corresponding research project, they include:

establish new knowledge on the leadership, governance and decision-making models required for iwi/Māori to make significant and enduring advances in the equity of health outcome

build knowledge on safe and healthy home environments for whānau Māori to flourish

establish whānau and clinical concepts of good practice in the primary health care system, specifically increasing Māori access to health care in the pre-diagnosis phase of cancer

achieve knowledge translation for impact pathways to facilitate key systems change.

The programme draws heavily on mātauranga Maori, tikanga Māori and the values of Ngāti Hauiti.

Overarching the 5-year work programme will also be two key advisory groups. The first will ensure tikanga underpins all aspects of the mahi. The second is a Translation Impact and Uptake (TUI) advisory group comprising key decision-makers to advise on positioning findings to achieve maximum impact.

“With reforms to our Health sector and everything that the global pandemic has taught us, now more than ever is the time to provide this kind of robust, evidence-based Māori worldview research.” Says Boulton.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whakauae Research Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 