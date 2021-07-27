No Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one case to report today in a managed isolation facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 52.

A previously reported case, from South Africa who arrived on 15 July, has now been reclassified as historical.

A case we reported on Sunday who arrived from the USA on 12 July, has been reclassified as ‘under investigation’ and has been removed from our confirmed cases tally.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 109 historical cases, out of a total of 690 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is six.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,507.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 22 July Full travel history still to be determined Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland

Taranaki Testing

Daily sampling from the New Plymouth wastewater treatment plant will continue for the next week to determine whether there are any undetected cases in the city.

Further test samples have also been collected from sites around the region.

Latest wastewater test results from a 24 hour period between Saturday and Sunday, from 6 sites, show no further virus has been detected.

Local PCR testing in Taranaki remains steady with around 300 swabs taken yesterday. It's pleasing to see these numbers increasing.

The Ministry is continuing to encourage anyone in Taranaki with symptoms to be tested.

The Ministry is also recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

Additional testing capacity remains open in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

People who have recently been in Australia should continue to check the State websites for locations of interest as new locations of interest continue to be identified.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (

0800 358 5453

) for advice on getting a test.

For Taranaki testing locations please visit

the Taranaki DHB website

.

For a list of all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

Mattina Update

There has been no change since the update provided

on Sunday

on MS Mattina.

The ship remains in quarantine in Bluff and is inaccessible by the public. Every safety precaution has been taken to ensure the public health risk, which has been deemed low, remains that way.

Playa Zahara

The crew of the Playa Zahara are now all recovered and no one remains onshore in managed isolation.

The fishing vessel remains in quarantine at Lyttelton Port. Deep cleaning on the vessel was carried out on Friday and the vessel is expected to depart tomorrow.

Viking Bay

Fourteen of the 20 crew members are now back aboard the Viking Bay, which remains in quarantine at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

Six of the crew members remain in managed isolation in Wellington.

Rolling average of cases

Recently we have been reporting a higher daily rolling average of cases now at six.

This is largely as a result of the confirmed cases among mariners from the Viking Bay, Playa Zahara and Mattina. This increase in reported cases at the border serves as a reminder that many countries are continuing to see surges in cases.

The last time we had a similar average rate was in mid-April.

It remains important we keep ourselves and our whanau happy, healthy and safe.

We can do that by getting vaccinated when invited to do so; staying home when sick; practising basic hygiene; wearing a face covering on public transport and flights; and getting a test if you have symptoms.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,445,710.

On Monday, 4,059 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,781.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,906,245 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 312,842,853 and users have created 12,245,118 manual diary entries.

There have been 509,610 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

If you’re already a regular app user: thank you. Your efforts are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 and making contact tracing easier.

We can all help keep New Zealand COVID-19 free by using the NZ COVID Tracer App to scan QR codes and turning on Bluetooth tracing in the app.or by keeping a private digital diary of where you’ve been.

