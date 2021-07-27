News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Eketāhuna COVID-19 Vaccination Outreach Clinic Well Supported

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

More than 300 people from Eketāhuna and the surrounding area received their first COVID-19 vaccination at a rural outreach clinic at the Eketāhuna Community Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: MIDCENTRAL DHB/SUPPLIED

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) would like to thank people and whānau from Eketāhuna and the surrounding area for their support of the region’s first rural outreach COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

More than 300 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Eketāhuna Community Centre on Saturday, 24 July.

MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Iwi and Māori Lead, Adele Small, said the clinic was successful because it was driven by the community, through the Eketāhuna Health Centre and local kaumātua and kuia, with support from Rangitāne and Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, and MDHB staff.

“We heard from those who attended how important it was to protect themselves and their whānau from COVID-19,” Small said.

“We know it can be hard for those in rural communities to get to central vaccination sites, so this event was about ensuring they had easy access to opportunities to be vaccinated.”

The MDHB team will return to the Eketāhuna Community Centre on August 21 to administer second doses, and first doses for anyone who missed the clinic on Saturday.

Local kaumātua and kuia Warren and Everlyn Chase, who held key roles connecting the MDHB team with the Eketāhuna community, encouraged everyone to get onboard with the upcoming vaccination effort.

“It is important for us to be involved in getting our community vaccinated so that we can be safe and continue to be around for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Warren said.

“We are really proud that our people took up this opportunity to protect themselves and their whānau from COVID-19, and we look forward to an even bigger turnout on August 21.”

MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Debbie Davies said plans were under way to arrange more remote rural vaccination clinics throughout the MDHB rohe.

“We are committed to working with our communities and iwi to provide people and whānau in our remote areas with easy and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 