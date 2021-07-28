News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand’s Southernmost COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Residents on Rakiura Stewart Island have turned out in force today (28 July) for their COVID-19 vaccinations at the first of a two-day COVID-19 clinic offering vaccinations to the 385 eligible people on the island.

By 5pm, and still a couple of hours of the day to go, 169 people had been vaccinated.

The clinic, set up at the Stewart Island Community Centre, has 4 vaccinating booths and is run by 12 staff, led by nurse practitioner Nadine Goldsmith, of Awarua Whānau Services.

“We’re so pleased that many residents are coming down here to take up this opportunity of getting vaccinated here where they live,” she said.

Two Invercargill-based Māori health providers, Awarua Whānau Services and Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust, have partnered with Wellsouth Primary Heath Network to deliver the vaccine to those aged 16 years or over on the island, which is 30km south of South Island and home to many more kiwi of the feathered variety than human. The drop-in clinics are running from midday to 7pm today and tomorrow.

“It’s important that every single corner of Aotearoa New Zealand gets the same access to vaccine and so our team was delighted to be able to come down here, bring the vaccine, bring all the resources we need and come down here to offer it to the community,” Goldsmith said.

“The hope is that as many people as possible from Rakiura will come in and receive dose one of their vaccination.”

Yesterday afternoon (27 July), 20 locals were vaccinated as part of the ‘wet run’ to ensure the clinic was ready to open its doors to the general public today. Also, a public information session about the Pfizer vaccination was held last night by Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack to answer residents’ questions.

Johnny Miller, who has lived on Rakiura for the past two years, was pleased to get vaccinated on the island rather than needing to head to the mainland and said it was a painless experience.

“It was real quick, the ladies were nice – just come and get it done. It’s pretty easy,” the 45-year-old said.

“I was always going to get vaxxed. My next-door neighbour is the local nurse and he’s a fantastic guy and he was just saying ‘Just do it – if you want to go somewhere, just do it’.”

He believed a recent false positive case of COVID-19 on the island made residents more eager to get vaccinated.

“I definitely think it’s good to be protected. If we got an outbreak here, it’d be terrible.”

Stewart Island Health Committee chair Mary Chittenden said she chose to get vaccinated to protect her family and her community.

Tourism boomed on the island last summer, which was positive for its economy but also increased the risk of COVID-19 reaching its shores, she said.

“I think there’s an element of relief probably within the community to know that we haven’t been forgotten being an isolated rural community, but also to know that in the absence of that more advanced medical care, that we do have something that’s going to protect us.

“The more people that are vaccinated on this island, the safer our community is – more people in all the communities of New Zealand, the safer the country is.”

Southern District Health Board COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller Hamish Brown said it was wonderful to see such a great turnout to the clinic’s first day.

“It’s great to be able to provide the community on Stewart Island with access to the COVID-19 vaccine right here where they live,” he said.

“This is a whole community approach and the fantastic effort from the team on the ground has led to a very smooth operation.”

A second dose clinic will run on the island in mid-August to ensure residents are fully vaccinated.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 