DHBs Talk To NZNO To Advance Settlement

District Health Boards have reached out and talked to the New Zealand Nurses Organisation following the rejection of their latest settlement offer.

Spokesperson Dale Oliff says the DHBs’ negotiation team had fruitful discussions with the NZNO and look forward to hearing the union’s response.

“Our fourth settlement package of safe staffing and patient initiatives, plus pay rises worth more than $400 million is still on the table.

“We look forward to hearing from them next week with a counteroffer, or suggestion of how we get round the current impasses.

“The ball is in now their court – we’ve made four offers each better than the one before – and it’s now over to the union to spell out what its members need.

“We did ask the union not to issue strike notice and take pressure off the negotiations and avoid unnecessary disruption for patients – unfortunately it said no,” says Ms Oliff.

