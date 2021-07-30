Parents Banned From Stopping Puberty Blockers For Children – Minister Of Justice

“That is not cool with me” – Kris Faafoi, Minister of Justice

Family First NZ says that if parents aren’t concerned about the conversion therapy bill introduced by the Government today, all they need to do is listen to the Minister of Justice explain the effect of the bill, and parents will quickly become very fearful.

On Newstalk ZB this afternoon, Kris Faafoi, Minister of Justice, was unable to answer this question:

Is it ok or a parent to say no to hormone blockers for a 12 year old who wants to change their gender. Is that right or wrong under this new conversion therapy law?

LISTEN: http://familyfirst.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/kris-faafoi-newstalk-zb-30-july-2021.mp3

The Minister of Justice does not answer the question simply and clearly for parents to know where they stand under this proposed law. And that makes it a bad law.

The proposed ‘conversion therapy’ ban will be yet another attack on parents’ rights.

A ban would criminalise parents who wish to protect their child from the physical, emotional, and psychological harm caused by gender dysphoria. Shockingly, parents would be criminalised and potentially liable up to five years in jail simply for affirming that their sons are boys and their daughters are girls. These bans will lock children into transgenderism.

The government want to criminalise the discussion and practice of alternatives to hormones, surgery and confusion.

Incredibly, the Minister then goes on to say that “this bill is not about criminalising people”. He is treating New Zealanders as naïve and stupid.

Merely encouraging a gender confused child to wait for the orientating effects of puberty to be worked through may be considered a form of child abuse, or ‘domestic or psychological abuse’ as has been suggested by the Australian Labor party, and is happening in Canada and the U.S.

A parent who promotes biological sex will be criminalised. This is not loving or compassionate towards children. Numerous reviews show the majority of children who are confused about their gender also suffer from diagnosed mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

A nationwide poll at the beginning of this year found 81% said that it should not be a crime for a parent to affirm to their daughter that she’s a girl or to their son that he’s a boy.

To criminalise parents who genuinely care for their children should certainly not be a crime warranting up to five years in jail.

