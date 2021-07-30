News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Parents Banned From Stopping Puberty Blockers For Children – Minister Of Justice

Friday, 30 July 2021, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

“That is not cool with me” – Kris Faafoi, Minister of Justice

Family First NZ says that if parents aren’t concerned about the conversion therapy bill introduced by the Government today, all they need to do is listen to the Minister of Justice explain the effect of the bill, and parents will quickly become very fearful.

On Newstalk ZB this afternoon, Kris Faafoi, Minister of Justice, was unable to answer this question:

Is it ok or a parent to say no to hormone blockers for a 12 year old who wants to change their gender. Is that right or wrong under this new conversion therapy law?

LISTEN: http://familyfirst.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/kris-faafoi-newstalk-zb-30-july-2021.mp3

The Minister of Justice does not answer the question simply and clearly for parents to know where they stand under this proposed law. And that makes it a bad law.

The proposed ‘conversion therapy’ ban will be yet another attack on parents’ rights.

A ban would criminalise parents who wish to protect their child from the physical, emotional, and psychological harm caused by gender dysphoria. Shockingly, parents would be criminalised and potentially liable up to five years in jail simply for affirming that their sons are boys and their daughters are girls. These bans will lock children into transgenderism.

The government want to criminalise the discussion and practice of alternatives to hormones, surgery and confusion.

Incredibly, the Minister then goes on to say that “this bill is not about criminalising people”. He is treating New Zealanders as naïve and stupid.

Merely encouraging a gender confused child to wait for the orientating effects of puberty to be worked through may be considered a form of child abuse, or ‘domestic or psychological abuse’ as has been suggested by the Australian Labor party, and is happening in Canada and the U.S.

A parent who promotes biological sex will be criminalised. This is not loving or compassionate towards children. Numerous reviews show the majority of children who are confused about their gender also suffer from diagnosed mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

A nationwide poll at the beginning of this year found 81% said that it should not be a crime for a parent to affirm to their daughter that she’s a girl or to their son that he’s a boy.

To criminalise parents who genuinely care for their children should certainly not be a crime warranting up to five years in jail.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 