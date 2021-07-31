News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health And Disability Commissioner Supports Progress Towards Establishing An Aged Care Commissioner

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 5:11 am
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell welcomes the Government’s announcement today on progress towards establishing an Aged Care Commissioner.

"The creation of a dedicated Aged Care Commissioner is an excellent opportunity to elevate our work to promote and protect the rights of people receiving aged care services," says Morag McDowell.

The Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) is the independent watchdog for consumers’ rights in the health and disability sector.

The Aged Care Commissioner will be located within the HDC to provide greater oversight of aged care services and leadership in advocating for quality improvement across the sector.

"While there are multiple agencies that are responsible for ensuring the quality of services, the Aged Care Commissioner will act as a high profile focal point for monitoring and addressing quality and safety issues in health and disability services for older people," says Morag McDowell.

"We look forward to engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to build our understanding of the key issues, concerns and priority areas for the role."

HDC will begin advertising for applications in August, with work already underway to have the role and additional capacity to support it in place within the coming year.

"We’re hoping to hear from a diverse range of candidates with the leadership, communication and decision-making skills to drive improvement in the aged care sector," says Morag McDowell.

"Ideally, they will also have a deep understanding of consumers’ experiences and knowledge of health and disability services for older people."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 