Quarantine As A Precaution

30 July 2021

A Middlemore hospital-based health professional has been placed in quarantine as a precaution following a PPE protocol incident during the management of a COVID-19 patient.

The health professional promptly reported the incident and has been moved into a quarantine facility as they were unable to easily quarantine at home.

The DHB is supporting the individual concerned. Once the incident occurred, the individual reported it immediately, sought advice and began taking the appropriate steps to manage any possible risks.

The DHB reports the breach was minor, other protections were in place, no one else was affected and any risks from this incident are low. The health professional is fully vaccinated.

In line with the usual protocol the incident will be reviewed.

© Scoop Media

