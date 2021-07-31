News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Remaining Travellers From Queensland Reminded To Remain Vigilant And Check Locations Of Interest

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Public health officials in New Zealand have this afternoon been in contact with their Queensland counterparts after authorities announced a snap lockdown there.

An eight week suspension on Quarantine Free Travel from Australia took effect last Friday night, however there were additional managed return flights until last night (Friday 30 July) for New Zealanders able to provide a negative pre-departure test.

As a result of today’s decision to enter a three day lockdown in parts of the state, the Ministry of Health is advising anyone who has travelled back to New Zealand since last Monday (26 July) to carefully check locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

“If you’ve returned on one of those managed return flights since Monday, and have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, you should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“Even if you haven’t been to one of those locations of interest, but have returned from Queensland since Monday, please remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and ring Healthline and immediately isolate if any symptoms appear. You should continue to monitor the Queensland Health website for any updates on locations of interest.

“Our contact tracing teams are working to identify travellers on flights who have returned from Queensland since Monday and all will be contacted by emails this weekend reinforcing the importance of keeping an eye on locations of interest, isolating if necessary and monitoring for symptoms.”

Emails will be sent to individuals based on their entries on the Nau Mai Ra travel declaration filled out before returning to New Zealand.

The emails will remind people to visit the Locations of Interest page on the Ministry of Health’s website and follow the specific advice given.

“Please remember that if you have or develop any COVID-19 symptoms or feel unwell, please stay at your accommodation and arrange to have a test. You can organise this and seek further health and testing advice while in New Zealand by:
-Calling COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453
-Visiting a local doctor – do not turn up without calling first.”

