News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Community Cases; Two New Cases And Two Historical Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since yesterday’s update. In addition, there are two historical cases identified at the border to report.

Two previously reported cases from Monday have been reclassified as ‘under investigation.’ As a result, these two cases have been removed from our tally of confirmed cases.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 29.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 114 historical cases, out of a total of 706 cases. This is an increase of three cases including two cases reported today and a previously reported case from 19 July which has been reclassified as historical.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two. 

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,523.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 July Ghana United Arab Emirates Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland 
31 July United Kingdom Full travel history not yet confirmed Day 2 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
18 July United States of America Direct Flight Day 12 / routine Christchurch 
28 July Serbia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Christchurch

Returnees from Australia

Quarantine Free Travel with Australia remains suspended. Eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from all Australian states (except New South Wales) were provided a 7-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on Friday 30 July.

As a result of Queensland’s decision over the weekend to enter a three-day lockdown in parts of the state, contact tracing staff are reminding all travellers who returned from the Australian state returned since last Monday, to check locations of interest on the

Queensland Health website

and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

If people have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on

0800 358 5453

for advice on testing.

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2,995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test. This number has reduced by two from yesterday, as people have been contacted and their travel history amended.

Of those 2,611 have so far returned a negative test; and the remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Wednesday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Details around the remaining 8 crew members have been

previously provided.

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 3 August).

Of these, 1,251,000 are first doses and almost 770,000 are second doses.

Nearly 113,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 72,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

Almost 77,500 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, almost 49,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (3 August) more than 42,000 doses in total were administered, made up of almost 30,000 first doses and more than 12,300 second doses. This is a new daily record.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,499,704.

Yesterday, 7,873 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,486.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

Thank you to everyone who has taken a COVID-19 test in recent days – it is pleasing to see testing results have remained steady.

Please continue to get tested if you develop any symptoms and stay home from work if you’re feeling unwell.

Testing in the community remains one of the best ways to ensure the potential for COVID-19 in the community is detected as soon as possible.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,910,077 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 317,310,397 and users have created 12,449,085 manual diary entries.

There have been 528,934 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 