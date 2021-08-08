No Community Cases; 5 New Case Of COVID-19, 1 Historical Case, In Managed Isolation In 2 Days, 36K Daily Vaccine Doses

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are five new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees, and one historical case, in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

The historical case was not reported in November last year as it was thought to have been recorded overseas. It has since been determined that it was not recorded overseas, so the case has now been added New Zealand’s COVID-19 tally for last year.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,530.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 114 historical cases, out of a total of 712 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 5 August Malaysia Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 7 August* Full travel history yet to be obtained Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland 7 August* Full travel history yet to be obtained Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland 7 August* Full travel history yet to be obtained Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland 7 August* Full travel history yet to be obtained Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

*These four cases were in the same travel bubble

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 26 November USA Direct flight Day 3 / routine Completed

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 2.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 7 August). Of these, 1.37 million are first doses and more than 816,000 are second doses.

More than 121,700 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 76,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 82,700 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 51,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (7 August) a total of 36,248 doses were administered, including 27,382 first doses and 8,862 second doses.

Update on COVID-19 case in hospital

There is currently one COVID-19 positive patient in metro-Auckland DHB hospitals.

The previously reported UN worker from Fiji remains in Middlemore Hospital in ICU.

The COVID-19 positive patient that was transferred from the Jet Park to Auckland City Hospital on Thursday has since been discharged back to the quarantine facility.

There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all the metro-DHB hospitals to accommodate these patients – our hospitals remain safe for patients, visitors and staff.

Returnees from Australia

South east Queensland remains in lockdown and we are continuing to remind anyone who returned from Queensland on those return flights last week to keep checking locations Queensland Health website and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

If people have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing. New locations of interest have also been added for Victoria and Western Australia.

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2,995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

Of those 2,817 have so far returned a negative test; six have returned overseas and don’t need to be followed up; and 91 have been granted a clinical exemption.

People who arrived in New Zealand from Victoria, in the seven days prior to the suspension of trans-Tasman bubble, who had not yet provided a negative COVID-19 test will now be managed by their local Public Health Unit. Public health officials have assessed the risk to the community associated with this group to be low.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Sunday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

On Saturday, five mariners were released after 14 days in managed isolation. These mariners have consistently returned negative COVID-19 test results.

One mariner, who was transferred off the boat at a later date, remains in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Two further mariners, who both required hospital care, are in Southern DHB-arranged accommodation where their health can continue to be monitored and treated.

Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,523,643.

On Friday, 5,273 tests were processed across New Zealand and yesterday, 5,010 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,623.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,911,790 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 319,537,492 and users have created 12,546,482 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,143,233 scans in the past 48 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

