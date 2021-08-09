News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Outstanding GPs Recognised At College Award Ceremony

Monday, 9 August 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

A highlight of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners annual conference is the Fellowship and Awards ceremony.

At GP21: the conference for general practice, which was held over the weekend (6-8 August), the College celebrated outstanding GPs across five categories.

The College also formally recognised the 2020 award recipients who were unable receive their award in person last year with the conference cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, six GPs were awarded Distinguished Fellowship for services to the College or rural health who have made a sustained contribution to general practice, medicine or the health and wellbeing of the community. They are the College’s Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty (Wellington), Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen (Auckland), Dr Branko Sijnja (Balclutha), Dr Clare Healy (Christchurch), Dr Peter Fleischl (Taupo), and Dr Sandra Jessop (Hawke’s Bay).

The President’s Service Medal was awarded to five GPs for outstanding contribution to the College or rural health.

Ten GPs from right across the country received a Community Service Medal for their outstanding contribution to their communities.

The Humphrey Rainey Medal for Excellence, awarded to the doctor with the highest marks in the College’s clinical and written exams went to Dr George Ansley from Tauranga.

This is the second year presenting the Dr Amjad Hamid Medal, which memorialises a rural heart doctor who died in the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack. The award is for the top mark in the University of Otago’s cardiorespiratory medicine for rural hospitals paper. This year there were two GPs with the same top mark, Dr Jonathan Penno (Canterbury) and Dr Sarah Scott (Bay of Islands).

Dr Samantha Murton, President of the College, says, "The College award ceremony is definitely a perk of the job. It gives me great joy to shake the hands of these exceptional GPs and say thank you for the work they are doing for their communities, the College and the GP workforce.

"I am so thankful we were able to hold our conference this year and that we were able to give the proper recognition to our 2020 award winners too."

The full list of award winners for 2021 is below:

Distinguished Fellowship

Dr Branko Sijnja, Balclutha

Dr Bryan Betty, Wellington

Dr Clare Healy, Christchurch

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, Auckland

Dr Peter Fleischl, Taupō

Dr Sandra Jessop, Hawke’s Bay

President’s Service Medal

Dr Maia Melbourne-Wilcox, Christchurch

Dr Chris Wright, Wellington

Dr Shane Cross, Kaikohe

Dr Ali Begg, Christchurch

Dr Frances McClure, Mission Bay

Community Service Medal

Dr James Chisnall, Motueka

Dr Jonathan Chambers, Christchurch

Dr Mark Taylor, Hamilton

Dr Rachel Shouler, Tarawera

Dr Sandhya Ramanathan, Auckland

Dr Mike Jenkin, Swanson

Dr Hamish Wilson, Dunedin

Dr Maelen Tagelagi, Auckland

Dr Murray Smith, Ōmokoroa

Dr Susie Lawless, Dunedin

Humphrey Rainey Medal for Excellence

Dr George Ansley, Tauranga

Dr Amjad Hamid Medal

Dr Jonathan Penno, Canterbury

Dr Sarah Scott, Bay of Islands

More information on the awards can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 