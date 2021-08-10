$1.6 Million Māori Suicide Prevention Fund Now Open

Today we announce that Te Rau Ora is once again delivering a Māori Community Suicide Prevention Fund. This Community Fund is designed to support initiatives that will build the capacity of Māori whānau, hapū and iwi to prevent suicide within communities and to respond effectively if suicide occurs.

Te Rau Ora will support projects designed and implemented by Māori through grants ranging from $10,000 up to $100,000.

In 2020, the funding ran for the first time where 74 initiatives from across the country were supported.

The goals of the Fund are to build the capacity of Māori whānau, hapū and iwi to prevent suicide within communities and to respond effectively if a suicide occurs.

Māori can apply for funding to; support and enable the development of solutions and initiatives to reduce suicide; increase support to Māori experiencing suicide risk and/or are bereaved by suicide; strengthen resilience and wellbeing; build inclusive Māori communities.

The Fund is managed by Te Rau Ora: Centre of Māori Suicide Prevention and is made possible thanks to the Office of Suicide Prevention, Ministry of Health.

The call for Māori Suicide Prevention Community Fund applications are open and will close on the 10th September 2021.

For more information and how to apply:

Website: https://centreofmaorisuicideprevention.com/

Fund Information: https://centreofmaorisuicideprevention.com/funding/maori-community-suicide-prevention-postvention-fund/

Application Form: https://terauora.grantplatform.com/

