News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Northland Recall Of Paroa Bay Oysters Due To Suspected Foodborne Illness

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 7:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Paroa Bay Oysters Limited are recalling specific batches of Paroa Bay brand Raw Fresh and other oysters due to them being suspected in causing cases of foodborne illness.

There have been several cases reported of foodborne illness in Northland and Auckland.

The following Paroa Bay Oysters are affected by this recall:

  • Paroa Bay brand Raw Oysters (200ml Pottle) – specific dates only. See the MPI recall page for affected dates.
  • Paroa Bay Oysters sold fresh from their shop since 30 July.

New Zealand Food Safety National Manager Food Compliance Services, Jenny Bishop, says anyone who has purchased these oysters should not consume them and return products to the retailer for a full refund or throw them out.

New Zealand Food Safety is working with Paroa Bay Oysters on investigating the possible cause of the illness.

Ms Bishop says, “See your doctor if you or a family member, has had vomiting or diarrhoea for longer than three days. Also, you can phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16 or seek medical attention immediately.

“Take care when handling, preparing and consuming shellfish. If you have low immunity, or are immune-compromised, you should not eat raw or undercooked shellfish.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 