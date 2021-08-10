Port Worker's Inconclusive COVID-19 Test Result Confirmed Negative

The inconclusive COVID-19 test result of a Port of Tauranga worker, reported earlier today, has now returned a negative result, the Ministry of Health can confirm.

It comes after one port worker was retested today as their initial result was inconclusive but considered low risk, following the container ship Rio De La Plata being unloaded at the city’s port.

All ships coming to New Zealand from overseas are treated as if the ship has COVID-19 on board and protocols are in place to manage these risks. The Ministry understands from local public health staff that all infection prevention controls, and PPE protocol, were followed by port workers who had contact with the ship during their duties.

The Ministry is asking port workers, their close contacts, and Tauranga community to remain vigilant and follow all health advice.

Anyone in New Zealand who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test. Anyone who is tested should self-isolate at home until they return a negative test.

© Scoop Media

