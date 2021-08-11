News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Cancer Society Calls For Double The Effort This Daffodil Day, As The Number Of People Affected By Cancer Doubles

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

“The number of people affected by cancer has doubled since 1991 and is set to double again by 2040,” says Cancer Society of New Zealand, CEO Lucy Elwood in the lead up to Daffodil Day on 27 August, the Society’s largest Annual street appeal.

“New Zealand is at or near the bottom of comparable countries for many cancer outcomes and our progress has been slower than others. We need to double down on our efforts on cancer.” [i]

Cancer Society Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says:

“The Cancer Society has led major change in the fight against cancer, fighting for better access to cancer medicines, leading the call for a national cancer plan, and a campaign for a national cancer agency. In the past year, we’ve invested over $5 million in research, driven patients over 1 million kilometres to and from treatment, provided 50,000 bed nights in Cancer Society accommodation, and answered just under 10,000 calls providing advice and support.”

However, there is still much progress to be made and with double the number of people affected we must double our fight.

“We also call on the government to double the number of people eligible for bowel screening, double down on lung cancer screening, double the speed to reach smoke free 2025; double efforts on prevention through regulating alcohol advertising and implementing access restrictions; and double the efforts to encourage healthy eating,” says Dr Jackson.

“It’s only if we take more decisive action that we can reduce the incidence and impact of cancer on so many New Zealanders. We’re all in this together and doubling our efforts this Daffodil Day is crucial.”

ANZ is the major sponsor of Daffodil Day on Friday 27 August.

ANZ NZ CEO Antonia Watson says: “We’re proud to have supported the Cancer Society for the past 31 years, and our staff are right behind the important work that they do. The Cancer Society is the only organisation that funds research into all types of cancers, and provides support to anyone affected by cancer, including families and friends, no matter what age you are or the type of cancer someone might have. Cancer impacts the lives of most New Zealanders and ANZ New Zealand staff are no different. That’s why for Daffodil Day many of our staff will be collecting outside branches and raising funds throughout the country.”

