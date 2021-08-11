ProCare Welcomes Skegg Report; Highlights Importance Of Vaccinations

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today welcomed the Skegg report which recommends that vaccinated Kiwis will be allowed to have a shorter stay in MIQ on return to the country.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "The Skegg Report makes some sensible suggestions and highlights the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19 in order for people to get on with their lives, to reduce the current situation of ‘fortress New Zealand’ and to protect the wider population against becoming sick with COVID.

"Being able to reduce the time individuals are required to stay in MIQ and open our borders is extremely important to New Zealand’s economy both in terms of trade and the wider workforce issues most industries are currently facing - including general practices," she continues.

Tania Wilson, General Manager of Fresh Minds - ProCare’s primary mental health and wellbeing service - says: "We can’t under estimate the importance of travel in people’s lives and how good it is for people’s wellbeing; whether it be allowing them to relax, unwind and take a break from their busy lives or whether it’s reconnecting with whānau who live overseas."

However, ProCare questions the lack of a nationwide vaccination target.

"The phrase ‘that which gets measured, gets done’ exists for a reason, so we would really like to see a clear vaccine target that the country can work towards," says Norwell.

"ProCare is presently working towards a target of vaccinating 70% of its health population over the age of 16 by 30 June 2022 and is currently on track to achieve this as we slowly bring more general practices into the rollout programme," she concludes.

