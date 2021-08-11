News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Than 46,000 Daily Vaccine Doses; No Community Cases; Two Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation Facilities

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


COVID-19 vaccine update 
More than 2.29 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 10 August).

Of these, 1.44 million are first doses and 848,000 are second doses.

More than 127,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, almost 79,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

Around 86,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 53,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday, 46,629 vaccine doses were administered. This is a new daily record. That number was made up of 30,805 first doses and 15,824 second doses.

COVID-19 cases update 
There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand at 37.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 116 historical cases, out of a total of 730 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,548.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
6 August Sri Lanka Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland 
9 August Mexico United States of America Day 0 / routine Auckland

Rio De La Plata update

We have this morning provided an

update

on the status of test results of port workers at the Port of Tauranga.

All workers at the Port of Tauranga, who were associated in some way to the Rio De La Plata container ship, have now returned at least one negative test.

Additional test results required for some port workers have also come back negative, although six results are pending.

Regarding the crew of the Rio Del La Plata, crew members aboard remain asymptomatic.

The vessel has now left New Zealand waters, headed for Malaysia. The vessel was granted port clearance under normal maritime process to depart the country.

Whole Genome Sequencing of 11 crew aboard the Rio De La Plata has now been completed by ESR. The results confirm 8 crew are infected with the Delta variant. The samples of the other 3 cases failed to return a result.

The Whole Genome Sequencing results of the crew are linked to the Queensland pilot, who became infectious after being onboard the ship. ESR’s assessment is that the pilot was likely infected from the ship and is consistent with Australia’s working hypothesis of the source of infection of the Queensland Pilot.

Mattina update

Mariners from the Mattina container ship currently in quarantine in Bluff continue to recover from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Five crew members who returned negative COVID-19 test results, including the captain, have now completed 14 days’ managed isolation. A sixth mariner, who has serological evidence of an historical COVID-19 infection, remains in managed isolation in Christchurch.

Of the 15 mariners who tested COVID-19 positive, three are considered by local public health officials to not yet meet the definition of having recovered.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,535,316.

Yesterday, 6,287 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,084.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the

Healthpoint

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,913,020 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 321,039,279 and users have created 12,620,599 manual diary entries.

There have been 519,531 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

