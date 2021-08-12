News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Life-saving National Bowel Screening Programme Available In Taranaki

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Taranaki District Health Board

The National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP) launches in Taranaki Friday 13 August, bringing free screening to more than 21,000 Taranaki residents aged 60 - 74.

Taranaki District Health Board is the 18th DHB to offer bowel screening as the programme is rolled out around the country. Since the screening programme started in 2017 around 380,000 people have participated and more than 950 have had cancer detected - most unaware they had it.

Taranaki expects to screen about 6,500 people annually and to find about 26 new early colorectal cancers in the first year of screening.

NBSP Clinical Lead for Taranaki, Dr Tom Boswell, says the introduction of bowel screening to Taranaki is a significant milestone.

"Taranaki residents aged 60 to 74 now have access to free bowel screening. This means we have an excellent chance of reducing the toll of disease and death from the second biggest cancer killer in New Zealand."

Dr Boswell says the launch of bowel screening in Taranaki has required months of preparation by the DHB, local GPs and cancer care specialists to ensure capacity for the projected increase in demand the service will bring.

"Bowel screening saves lives by detecting cancer at an earlier stage when it’s usually highly treatable and also by removing polyps, small growths in the bowel lining, which can become cancerous in time."

Participants in the bowel screening programme are invited to complete a simple home test kit that can detect microscopic traces of blood in a bowel motion.

Dr Boswell says when bowel cancer is detected early it can have good outcomes. "People who are diagnosed with early stage bowel cancer and receive treatment early have a 90 percent chance of long-term survival."

While bowel cancer can affect people of all ages, the programme is aimed at older people because most bowel cancer occurs in people over the age of 60, Dr Boswell says.

"Typically, these are well people who are surprised and immensely grateful - as are their whānau and friends - that they took a few minutes out of their lives to do the test. I can’t emphasise enough, if you get one of our kits in the mail, please do it. It’s clean and simple and could save your life."

Additional information:

- The introduction of a national bowel screening programme in New Zealand followed a successful six-year pilot at Waitematā District Health Board.

- The bowel screening programme is being rolled out gradually across the country. This staged approach is designed to enable district health boards (DHBs) to prepare for the extra investigations and treatments that flow from a screening programme.

- 18 DHBs are now part of the programme with the remaining two, Bay of Plenty and Northland, scheduled to join the programme by December 2021.

More information on the National Bowel Screening Programme, can be found here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taranaki District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 