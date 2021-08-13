News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Fujifilm Introduces Its AI-powered Product For Chest X-ray In Japan, In Collaboration With Lunit

Friday, 13 August 2021, 5:09 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

-- Fujifilm, a leader in diagnostic imaging products and medical information solutions, to provide AI-powered chest X-ray software 'CXR-AID' in Japan with PMDA approval

-- Developed with core AI technology from Lunit, a partner of Fujifilm since 2018

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujifilm Corporation, a global medical imaging device provider, today announced its AI-powered product for analyzing chest X-ray 'CXR-AID' will be commercially available across Japan.

CXR-AID is designed to better detect major abnormal findings such as chest nodule, consolidation, and pneumothorax from chest X-ray images. Findings detected by the AI software are shown in color as a heatmap display, with each score included. Through this solution, doctors and medical professionals are able to reduce missed cases and effectively diagnose chest diseases from chest X-ray.

The PMDA approved AI-powered software is developed with the core AI technology of Lunit, the company's solid partner since 2018. The software is provided with Fujifilm's PACS system(SYNAPSE) and to be distributed across hospitals and medical institutions of Japan for more efficient diagnosis. A leading medical AI company, Lunit provides deep-learning based AI technology called 'Lunit INSIGHT CXR' that analyzes chest X-rays.

Lunit and Fujifilm Collaboration

With Lunit AI connected to Fujifilm's PACS system and X-ray devices, the AI products are distributed across its global customers and networks. The company has also invested in Lunit as a strategic investor.

"As a software company, collaborating with global medical device companies like Fujifilm is one of the key strategies for us to achieve successful market expansion," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Fujifilm is one of our very first global partners, where we started our journey together in RSNA 2018. Thanks to this long trusted partnership, we were able to expand worldwide for the past 2.5 years to support medical professionals. Now we are very delighted to be introduced in hospitals and medical institutions of Japan."

"We try to listen to our customers' voice and Lunit's AI software is gaining very positive feedback from the actual users across the world," said Naoya Yamakawa, Senior Manager, IT solutions division of Medical Systems Business Division, Fujifilm Corporation. "For example, one of our customers Salud Digna, known as the largest medical institution of Mexico, uses our AI-embedded PACS to analyze more than 800,000 X-ray images per year. From the initial installation stage, the radiologists showed satisfaction for its accurate detection, and retention rate is growing higher."

Based on this market needs, the two companies are expanding their scope of collaboration. Lunit AI is also applied in Fujifilm's mobile X-ray device (FDR nano) and portable X-ray devices (FDR Xair), General X-ray device (FDR Smart X), and is in use in clinical settings to detect COVID-19 symptoms and tuberculosis in regions where there are a limited number of doctors. The products are installed worldwide including the UK, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Middle East and Africa. Recently, Lunit's AI solution for breast cancer detection, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, has been implemented in NURA, Fujifilm's AI-based healthcare center in India.

"We strongly believe that sooner or later AI will become the new standard of care, and AI will be used everywhere as a must-use product," added Suh. "Not only will it be used as a tool to make the workflow more efficient, but it will ensure better diagnosis and healthier life for patients. We are glad to make this happen with Fujifilm, and will accelerate our expansion with its global network."

Source : Lunit

Related Links : https://lunit.io/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PR Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 