COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout A Team Effort From Health In Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 13 August 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

General practice, pharmacy and Māori health providers have delivered 27,861 vaccinations and provide invaluable support to the Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, says Hawke’s Bay DHB programme lead Chris McKenna.

Mrs McKenna said total vaccinations in Hawke’s Bay were just over 80,000 (83,800) with nearly 30,000 (29,710) people having received their second dose.

“We have had great support from community health providers as the vaccine programme rolls out. We have seven general practices and three pharmacies already on board, with more expected. There is so much choice and we encourage everyone to get booked and get vaccinated, “ she said.

In Hawke’s Bay 81 percent of people aged over 65 years, enrolled with a primary care provider, have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49 percent have had both doses of the vaccine.

Hastings Health Centre, The Doctors Napier and Tōtara Health in Flaxmere and Hastings were amongst the first to put up their hands to be involved in the Hawke’s Bay rollout. More recently, Taradale Medical Centre, Te Mata Peak Practice and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga were also now vaccinating, Mrs McKenna said.

“Another example of great team work has been in Wairoa, where the area’s only general practice, Queen Street Practice, in partnership with iwi provider Kahungunu Executive and Hawke’s Bay DHB had vaccinated 40 percent of the enrolled population with their first dose. That’s a phenomenal effort.

“We have dedicated marae clinics and pop-up vaccination sites that reach into our communities. Everyone is working hard and I can’t thank the teams across the region enough - it’s a superb effort from a dedicated team,” Mrs Mckenna said.

People can book through BookMyVaccine or alternatively whānau can book separately at a pop-up marae clinic, listed below.

From today anyone over 50 can book. Other age bands are also being opened up with the 40 plus age band open from Wednesday 18 August and 30 plus open from Wednesday 25 August. From 1 September all eligible ages will be able to book their free vaccination appointments.

People can book online at www.BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the national COIVD-19 booking number: 0800 28 29 26. Please note booking appointments for DHB super clinics, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TTOH), Totara Health, The Doctors Napier, Hastings Health Centre and Queen St Practice (Wairoa) are visible on the national booking system.

To book at any of these places or to find more information go to www.hbcovidvaccine.nz ENDS

Additional Information

WHERE CAN I GET MY VACCINE?

Hawke’s Bay DHB has a number of options to make access to getting the vaccine as easy as possible. They include:

Hawke’s Bay DHB Super Clinics:
• Hastings Racecourse (300 Prospect Road, Saddles/Hobbles Room under the Lowery Stand)
• The Taradale Club (55 Wharerangi Road, Taradale)
• Waipawa Rugby Clubrooms (Coronation Park, Tikokino Road, Waipawa)

General Practices and Pharmacy – several primary Care/community providers are also offering vaccinations. These are:
• Hastings Health Centre
• Totara Health
• The Doctors Napier
• Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga
• Taradale Medical Centre (phone 06 844 6831 to book)
• Te Mata Peak Practice (phone 06 873 0752 to book)
• Unichem Jeff Whittakers Pharmacy 
• Unichem Stortford Lodge
• Ahuriri Pharmacy

Wairoa Clinics – Vaccinations in Wairoa are all through the Queen Street Practice, Wairoa Hospital, 24 Kitchener Street, Wairoa. People in Wairoa can call 06 838 8333 to book an appointment or online at www.bookmyvaccine.nz.

Pop-up clinics – In partnership with iwi and our Pasifika community, the DHB is providing marae and church-based outreach clinics.

Upcoming pop-up clinics include:

  • Camberley Community Centre – for residents of Camberley. Monday 16 August 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 06 871 0524.
  • Flaxmere Cook Island Hall - Wednesday 18 August. For bookings text your name and number to 027 209 5064.
  • Pukemokimoki Marae - Monday 9 – 12 August 9am – 7pm. For bookings please call 0800 2 ROOPU (0800 276678).
  • Rongomaraeroa Marae (Porangahau) - Saturday 28 August 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 068555332.
  • Takapau Town Hall – Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 06 855 8376.
  • Tangoio Marae – Saturday 14 August 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 0800 4 AHURIRI (0800 424 87474).
  • Kings House Church Maraenui - Wednesday 25 August 9am – 4pm. For bookings text your name and number to 027 209 5064.
  • Waiohiki Marae - Saturday 4 September 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 0800 4 AHURIRI (0800 424 87474)
  • Kohupatiki Marae - Saturday 18 September 9am – 4pm. For bookings please call 0800 4 AHURIRI (0800 424 87474)

