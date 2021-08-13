Glitz And Glamour Returning To The South Once More For The Southland Charity Hospital

The Southland Charity Hospital is excited to announce that they will be hosting their inaugural charity ball on Saturday 13 November at ILT Stadium Southland.

This special event has been in the planning stages since 2020, with the aim to deliver a spectacular evening that will bring all of the community together to not only raise funds for the Southland Charity Hospital but to celebrate the generosity of the community and the special milestones that have been reached so far.

Southland Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining said that delivering events for our community that celebrate what they have achieved is really important to us. Without them, none of this would be possible.

“We are so grateful for the continued support we receive for the Southland Charity Hospital and we appreciate every single dollar that is fundraised and donated,” Vining said.

Funds raised from the charity ball would go towards purchasing much needed equipment for the hospital. The focus to date has been building the hospital, now we need to think about all the things big and small, that are needed to deliver the medical care our community requires and deserves.

The event promises to be a night to remember and the greatest show you have seen this year. Local band Jetset will entertain, with a number of special guests joining them on stage throughout the evening.

Event Manager Laura Morrison said that the aim of this ball is to put on a really entertaining evening for everyone attending.

“We want to deliver a wildly entertaining night. Our community loves a reason to dress up in their finest attire and dance the night away and if they can do that for a good cause that they are passionate about, then it becomes an easy decision to attend, Morrison said.

Tickets are on sale from Monday 16 August at 10am and are available from www.charityball.co.nz

