News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Keeping yourself and others safe in Level 4 lockdown

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand


As New Zealand heads back into Alert Level 4, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation is reminding Kiwis how vital it is to follow the rules and keep each other safe.

"This is a very stressful and challenging time for the respiratory community," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "One in eight Kiwis lives with a respiratory condition, and we know that this can put them at additional risk of serious illness from COVID-19."

If you are in an at-risk group, as some people with severe respiratory conditions are, it is particularly important for you to stay home if you possibly can. "If there is someone else in your household who can pick up supplies then that’s great," says Letitia. "If not, you can ask a friend or other family member to pick up what you need, so long as they leave it outside and keep a two-metre distance."

"Staying home is so important to stop the spread and save lives," adds ARFNZ Medical Director Dr James Fingleton. "It goes without saying that if you are feeling unwell, please stay home, and get a COVID test if you have any symptoms. Even if you are feeling well, the only valid reasons to leave home at Level 4 are to get groceries, get some exercise, access healthcare or a COVID test, or to go to work if you are an essential worker and need to work outside the home. If you do need to leave the house, wearing a face covering is important, particularly if you are going somewhere where it will be hard to maintain a two-metre distance from other people. Whatever decision the government takes around mandating mask use, while at level 4 we recommend wearing a mask at all times when you are not at home.

"While we should all be staying home as far as possible, it’s important to remember that you can still get medical help if you need it," adds James. "Just be aware that if you need to see a doctor or other medical professional it's important that you call first, and most non-urgent consultations will be by phone or video call.

"You can also call Healthline for advice if you or someone in your bubble is unwell. Remember that Healthline is not for asking general questions about COVID-19; you should be able to access the general information you need on the Unite against COVID-19 website."

COVID-19 vaccinations are on hold until the end of Thursday. If you have one scheduled in the next two days, you will be contacted to reschedule the appointment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 