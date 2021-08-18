Viagra® NZ Re-Launch with New Website



Viagra® NZ has re-launched with a brand-new website designed to make it quick and easy for users to find the information they need.

The core messaging of the website now encourages men to tackle erectile dysfunction (ED) problems, head-on. The slogan “Front up with Viagra®” now features prominently. The rationale behind this messaging lies in many men’s reluctance to seek professional advice or treatment for ED. The website is designed and written to encourage an open, stigma-free dialogue around ED.

Although many men experience bouts of ED, only 5% of these men will seek help.

Most men are unwilling to discuss this part of their lives with a physician.

The new website aims to give men the tools and information they need to open up about these issues with their partner and their doctor.

The new website features fewer pages than previous iterations and breaks information down into simple, easily consumable content. The main pages of the site follow a logical sequence, first describing the condition of ED, then outlining solutions to the condition and finally, how to get Viagra®.

Additionally, the website warns users against counterfeit products. Viagra® is one of the most counterfeited products in the world and have been found to contain blue printer ink, amphetamines, and drywall.

The new Viagra® site also includes a questionnaire, which allows users to discover exactly who they should be consulting for their ED treatment (either their doctor or pharmacist).

