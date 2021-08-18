News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Vital Weapon In The Team Of 5 Million

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 4:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

The New Zealand Institute of Medical laboratory Science (NZIMLS) is reassuring the public of Aotearoa New Zealand that our dedicated and talented workforce are well and truly up for this latest COVID testing challenge.

“Our dedicated laboratory professionals of Aotearoa New Zealand have been working under pressure behind the scenes for the entire duration of the pandemic and will once again step up to provide the population with the swift and accurate diagnostic service needed to assist with the latest COVID-19 outbreak”, says NZIMLS President, Terry Taylor.

“At these times all essential frontline health services coordinate together and provide a level of expertise and service that will continue to be one of our major weapons against this highly transmissible strain of the COVID virus”

“The NZIMLS also acknowledges the unwavering support for our dedicated medical laboratory workforce from Government and Ministry of Health officials. In particular, the promotion and encouragement from the Minister of Health the Hon. Andrew Little, the COVID-19 Response Minister, the Hon. Chris Hipkins, and the Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield is always warmly appreciated” says Mr Taylor.

The NZIMLS is the body that oversees the professional affairs of the 4,000 medical laboratory scientists and technicians working in our diagnostic testing laboratories.

Find more from NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
