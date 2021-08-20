Positive COVID-19 case at NZ Post Auckland Operations Centre



“A Temp member of our processing team working at our Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook has returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Our Temp team member works on the afternoon shift at our processing centre and was last at work on Monday. They have not attended work since they became sick and they were not suffering from any symptoms at the time. We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case are in isolation and will be tested. We are also using CCTV footage to identify any other person who may have come into contact with this case.

We are also working with the Ministry of Health on the control measures we have in place as a precaution to protect our people’s safety and wellbeing on site, including deep cleaning, which occurred on Thursday night. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it is appropriate to continue operations at this site, following the deep clean.

The health and safety of our people and the public is our number one priority. Due to increased safety measures, we expect there to be some delays on parcels. We encourage customers to check our website for updates on any delays.

The safety of our people and our communities is of the utmost importance to us. We are currently seeking confirmation, but the latest medical advice indicates that the transferal of COVID-19 through mail and parcels is low risk. COVID-19 is largely transmitted by respiratory droplets, and there is not good evidence that surface transmission is occurring in operational environments such as ours where physical distancing, use of face masks, hygiene, safety procedures and environmental factors are in place. We have also re-implemented contactless delivery to avoid the need for physical contact between our Couriers and customers to help further prevent any spread of COVID-19.



Brendon Main, NZ Post Chief Operating Officer

