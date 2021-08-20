News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Don’t leave home without a mask

Friday, 20 August 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

In the last seven days nearly 1000 people have been tested in Hawke’s Bay. So far no-one has returned a positive result in Hawke’s Bay.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones urged people to get tested if feeling unwell.

Dr Jones said the delta variant of COVID-19 was highly contagious and anyone who was feeling unwell should call one of the testing centres and get tested.

“There is capacity at all the testing centres and people should be able to get a booking relatively quickly,” he said.

Dr Jones reiterated the importance of wearing masks when leaving home.

“We know how easily the delta variant of COVID-19 can spread. No-one should leave their home without a mask.”

Legally you must wear a face covering if you are a customer or employee at businesses and services operating at Alert Level 4, including supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, healthcare facilities and on public transport. You can find further information here

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Dr Jones reminded everyone to regularly check the location of interest log on the Ministry of Health’s website. If a person has been at a location of interest they need to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do next. It is important to note people who have been at a location of interest, during the relevant time, are likely to need more than one test.

You must continue to isolate until you have spoken to Healthline. That means not going to the supermarket or work if you are an essential worker, until the person who was at the location of interest has had a negative test. Healthline will advise you and your household members on what you need to do. Please follow their advice to limit the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Pharmacies and General Practitioners are open. Call your GP first, do not turn up. If you need to be seen in person an appointment will be safely arranged.

Hawke’s Bay DHB sites have a no-visitor policy. There are only some exceptions. People can visit ourhealthhb.nz for more info.

