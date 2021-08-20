MTA supports call for essential workers to be prioritised

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) says prioritising essential workers for vaccinations against Covid-19 is “the right thing to do”.



“Essential workers are going out every day to support their communities, to keep us safe and to keep us moving,” MTA’s Sector Manager – Energy and Environmental, Ian Baggott, said today.

Mr Baggott said MTA fully supported the calls for the Government to allow essential workers to go to the front of the vaccination queue.

“In our own sector our service station members are staying open to support their local communities, as well as travellers looking to get home and other essential workers,” Mr Baggott said.

“During last year’s lockdown those service stations typically saw a reduction in fuel sales of around 90%.

“They could have closed but chose not to because of their commitment to others.

“As a country we need to honour that commitment by keeping them safe.

“It’s simply the right thing to do.”

