GPs Here To Help Throughout The Latest COVID Outbreak

Friday, 20 August 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

As requests for vaccinations increase, and queues at testing centres grow, The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners would like to remind the public about how your local GP can help during this period of uncertainty.

Many general practice clinics across the country are equipped to carry out COVID-19 testing and administer vaccinations - and are currently doing so as well as carrying out routine care and urgent care.

Strict precautions are in place to ensure the safety of all patients and staff. If you do need to see your GP in person for a COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 matter, it is important to:

-Call your general practice first - please don’t just turn up

-Wear a mask

-Maintain a social distance of 2m

-Practice good hand hygiene

Dr Bryan Betty, the College’s Medical Director says, "It doesn’t matter what alert level the country is in, GPs will continue to treat patients. An initial consultation will most likely happen via phone or video, and if you need to see us in person then you will be seen.

"GP clinics are well versed in administering vaccines and conducting COVID-19 swab tests and will be working hard alongside the many other providers to do what we can to prevent serious illness and death in New Zealand."

"It is also important not to put off contacting your GP for matters that are not COVID related. The health and wellbeing of patients, no matter the condition or the symptom, is our priority."

With the extent of this current outbreak not yet known, and with Delta now confirmed in New Zealand, the College is urging the public to stay vigilant, stay safe, use the NZ COVID Tracer app, and follow advice from health officials.

