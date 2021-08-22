News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Than 100,000 COVID-19 Doses Delivered In Northland

Sunday, 22 August 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Essential workers including Police, supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations can book their vaccination appointment as part of Group 2c. BookMyVaccine.nz.

Northland DHB Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Jeanette Wedding said it was reassuring to have reached the 100,000 mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Northland.

“Every day, our population is gaining greater protection from COVID-19, which is critical given the number of community cases in New Zealand at this time,” Jeanette said.

As of 8 am 22 August, 100,095 total doses had been administered, with more than 60,000 people in Northland having had their first dose.

“Yesterday, 1363 doses were administered. The willingness of our community to ensure they are protected against COVID-19 is fantastic,” noted Jeanette.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to ensure we stay well and keep others we care about well. Because vaccination is such a powerful tool to help keep us all well, more and more people are deciding to get vaccinated.”

Drive through vaccination clinics are being offered across Northland for people with booked appointments.

“Drive-through vaccination is only suitable for passenger cars or SUVs. Unfortunately, we cannot accept motorbikes, trucks, or other high-sided vehicles at drive-through centres,” noted Jeanette.

“If you have a history of fainting or other serious reactions following vaccinations, we recommend you don’t get your vaccination in a drive-through vaccination centre.”

From yesterday, the wait time after COVID vaccinations will now be a minimum of 15 minutes instead of 20 minutes.

“This change will enable us to keep our vaccination plans on track as we move through alert levels, while maintaining patient safety and without putting additional pressure on the workforce to keep clinics open longer,” Jeanette said.

“A minimum 15-minute wait time is the standard in several other countries post-COVID vaccinations and is the same wait time we have in New Zealand after other vaccines are administered, such as the flu vaccine.”

All essential workers in supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations can book their vaccination appointment as you are now part of Group 2c.

Talk with your managers, they have been sent an access code to allow you to get an early appointment when you book through https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

And, from Friday 20 August, eligible parents or guardians (40+) booking their vaccination can also book vaccination for any 12 - 15-year olds in their whānau.

For more information about vaccine use for 12-15-year-olds, go to the Ministry of Health website. Appointments can be made by visiting BookMyVaccine.nz.

Please note, during Level 4 please do not turn up at a pharmacy, general practice or vaccination clinic without an appointment.

Testing centres across Northland are busy with 747 tests completed yesterday, and the focus is on anyone who is symptomatic or asymptomatic and have been to a location of interest, at a time of interest.

“We want to reassure you that we will test anyone who has visited a location of interest (at a time of interest), whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“If someone is asymptomatic and has not been to a location of interest, they are not offered a test,” Jeanette confirmed.

There are no known COVID-19 cases in Northland at this time.

For those of you who are eligible and haven’t booked your appointment make sure you seek trustworthy information. This will help your decision about the best way we can help each other and move on from COVID-19.

“We all need trustworthy information in order to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated for ourselves and our whānau,” Jeanette said.

If you have questions, especially during lock down go to a website you can trust such as the Ministry of Health or Te Puni Kōkiri Karawhiua website which has a new mapping tool that helps you to find your nearest vaccination centre.

