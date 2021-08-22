News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Big Blow To Cancer Society As Daffodil Day Street Collection Impacted Again

Sunday, 22 August 2021, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

The Cancer Society is urging supporters to donate and fundraise online as Covid forces the cancellation of its iconic street collection. Cancer Society of New Zealand CEO Lucy Elwood says,

“Last year, we were unable to hold a street appeal in Auckland. Unfortunately, a year later, we find ourselves in a similar situation throughout all of New Zealand. This will affect our fundraising efforts this year; our street appeal typically raises about $1 million for those affected by cancer. However, we must prioritise the safety of our thousands of dedicated volunteers and everyone involved in the face of the Delta variant. We are now counting on our generous supporters to donate online.”

“We’ve been through Covid lockdown before and the demand on our services goes up. Covid adds to the anxiety of many going through cancer. This is the time for Cancer Society and New Zealanders to step up and not step back.”

After the announcement from the Government on August 17, Cancer Society quickly swung into action with the top priority being putting into place protocols to ensure services are still available in lockdown, including accommodation services continuing as a safe ‘bubble’ for cancer patients undergoing treatment, and patient-support services continuing over the phone and online.

“The tag-line for our Daffodil Day campaign is ‘Cancer doesn’t stop, so we won’t either’. We are truly living those words right now – cancer doesn’t stop because of COVID. Our staff are going above and beyond to support those using our services, communicate updates on scheduled treatments and addressing any issues that are being experienced.”

Daffodil Day provides many with a chance to celebrate survivorship and remember those who have passed.

“We hope this still happens safely in bubbles [if we still find ourselves in lockdown] and we want to keep the Daffodil Day spirit going. There are people already fundraising for us in their own unique ways on our daffodilday.org.nz website, and we are so grateful for their support.”

“We know this is also a blow for many people who have been regular volunteers on Daffodil Day too. Being Principal Sponsor of Daffodil Day for over 30 years, ANZ is supporting us to help make this year’s Daffodil Day efforts a success, by matching all donations through its ‘Digital Daffodil’.”

ANZ have created a daffodil that accepts donations simply by scanning the QR code on it or you can print a poster or donate wherever you see an ANZ Digital Daffodil. Visit www.anz.co.nz/donate.

The Cancer Society provides vital support to New Zealanders affected by all types of cancer. It also funds cancer awareness campaigns and essential research.

“Everything we do is made possible through the amazing generosity of New Zealanders, and we are calling on that support this year through daffodilday.org.nz.”

Support your local Cancer Society this Daffodil Day 27 August at www.daffodilday.org.nz.

