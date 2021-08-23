Step up this September to help Kiwis breathe better

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is encouraging Kiwis to show their support for fellow New Zealanders with asthma and other respiratory conditions by setting an active ‘Better Breathing Challenge’ for the month of September.

ARFNZ’s Breathe Better September has been running for six years. Last year was a huge success, with a record number of people taking part and raising over $20,000.

"We are hoping that this year will build on last year’s success and be bigger and better than ever," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "This year, we’re encouraging Kiwis to Step Up for Breathe Better September and complete a step challenge. You can sign up as an individual or as a team. People are also welcome to come up with their own fundraising ideas - runs around the block, star jumps or any other fun challenge could be an awesome way to raise awareness and funds."

Almost 70 heroes have signed up already, and there has been a surge in registrations since New Zealand went into Level 4 lockdown. "While the lockdown might present a challenge for some activities, runs and walks in your local area are a great way to stay fit and raise funds at the same time," says Letitia. "It seems people are even more keen to sign up in lockdown - why not set yourself a fun and worthwhile fitness challenge to work towards while your normal activities are suspended?"

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world, with 1 in 7 children and 1 in 8 adults living with the condition. Breathe Better September is a fun way to help raise the national profile of respiratory health in New Zealand and encourage better breathing.

The money raised contributes to the work the Foundation does to support the 700,000 Kiwis living with asthma and other respiratory diseases. The Foundation supports health professionals with resources that help people living with these conditions better manage their respiratory health. We also run asthma educational shows in schools with our ever-popular Sailor the Pufferfish Show, which is in both te reo Māori and English. The Foundation also advocates for better lung health for all New Zealanders, by ensuring we are on top of pivotal legislative changes that can affect respiratory health outcomes.

The ARFNZ team have set their own Better Breathing team challenge: walking 700,000 steps over the course of September for the 700,000 people with respiratory disease in New Zealand. You can follow them on the BBS website.

Sign up today!

You can sign up to complete a Better Breathing Challenge as an individual, family, or as a team, with schools and workplaces encouraged to take part too.

It’s fun, it’s simple, and the money raised makes a real difference for Kiwis with asthma and other respiratory conditions. What’s more, there are some great prizes to be won, kindly donated by our Friends of the Foundation.

To find out more, sign up or donate, visit: www.breathebetterseptember.co.nz

