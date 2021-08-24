News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Five Important Facts About Rako Science To Correct Misinformation

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Rako Science

Rako Science Director Leon Grice today released five facts to correct common misinformation about COVID-19 PCR saliva testing which is diagnostically validated to ISO15189 standard.

“There has been so much misinformation about Rako Science’s saliva test we need to very simply state five proven facts that it is at least as accurate as nasal swabs; it is scalable; it is additional capacity; there are no problems with inhibitory factors; and it is quick and painless,” Leon Grice said.

“Rako Science is the only diagnostically validated COVID-19 PCR test available in New Zealand and the real world samples used to do the validation were sourced from mostly asymptomatic individuals, include those with very low viral loads. The performance of our test is critical to stopping the Delta outbreak in New Zealand,” he said.

AT LEAST AS ACCURATE, IF NOT MORE, AS NASOPHARYNGEAL SWAB TESTING

  1. Rako Science PCR saliva testing is at least as accurate as nasopharyngeal swab testing. The Ministry of Health agreed with this statement on 20 July 2021

Sources: MoH agrees Rako saliva test is at least as accurate as nasopharyngeal tests (rakoscience.com) and Massive data release supporting Rako Science diagnostic validation and Rako’s COVID-19 PCR saliva test proven as accurate as nasopharyngeal swabs (rakoscience.com)

SCALABLE

  1. Rako Science PCR saliva testing collection and lab processing systems are scalable and can process 10,000 tests per day with same day reporting. Rako Science has processed more than 10,000 tests to date and in the next seven days will test more than 10,000 tests.

Source: Rako Science increasing service levels throughout Alert Level 4

ENTIRELY ADDITIONAL CAPACITY

  1. Rako Science’s service is ADDITIONAL capacity to New Zealand’s existing COVID-19 testing.

The collection system does not draw on the existing pool of medical professionals involved in the public health response to COVID. Rako Science does not compete for supply against any other laboratories and has guaranteed supply arrangements in place for Thermo Fisher lab reagents and consumables. Source: Rako Science and Thermo Fisher Scientific partner to enable asymptomatic testing

NO PROBLEMS WITH FASTING OR INHIBITORY FACTORS

  1. With more than 10,000 tests completed, Rako Science has experienced no problems with people complying with the one hour eating, drinking and smoking fast before testing.
    • Self-collection is observed and the sample is inspected to ensure compliance.
    • It is obvious from the colour and content of the saliva sample when people have not fasted and they are directed to wait to resubmit a sample. This happens RARELY.
    • Rako Science partner, University of Illinois has conducted 2.2 million saliva tests since July 2020 and reports no problems with fasting or inhibitory factors.

PAINLESS, NON-INVASIVE, QUICK AND SAFE

  1. Taking samples is quick, easy and painless. Just ask the 19 New Zealand Olympic Rowing Men and Women gold and silver medallists and the rest of the New Zealand Olympic team.

BONUS FACT: DON’T CONFUSE OUR PCR SALIVA TEST WITH RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS

https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/emerging-real-world-evidence-highlights-risk-missing-covid-19-cases-rapid

